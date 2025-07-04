Esther Gonzalez struck twice and reigning world champion Spain opened its Women’s European Championship campaign in emphatic fashion Thursday, thrashing Portugal 5-0.

The 32-year-old Gonzalez, now Spain’s oldest player to feature at the tournament, broke the deadlock before 18-year-old Vicky Lopez, the youngest, doubled the lead, underscoring a generational statement from La Roja.

Captain Alexia Putellas also found the net, signaling her return to top form after missing Euro 2022 with a knee injury – a tournament in which Spain fell to eventual champion England in the quarterfinals.

“We’ve been talking about how motivated we are for this (Euro) for so long, and now we had to show it. We have reason to be pleased,” Putellas told Spanish broadcaster TVE.

Substitute Cristina Martin-Prieto completed the scoring with a header in stoppage time.

Gonzalez wasted little time before opening the scoring after 87 seconds with a flick past Ines Pereira. It quickly became apparent the Portugal goalkeeper would have a busy game, and she did.

Pereira did well to clear a cross but was unable to stop Mariona Caldentey from setting up Lopez for a tap-in minutes later.

Only 24 minutes had passed when fans began a Mexican wave around the nearly 30,000-capacity Wankdorf Stadium, normally home to Swiss Super League club Young Boys. The club also has a women’s team, which is also called Young Boys.

Spain dominated possession in a textbook first-half display. Teammates’ off-the-ball movement ensured there was always a passing option. No player held the ball for long as it zipped around the field, leaving the Portuguese players chasing shadows.

Putellas went close, Pereira denied Claudia Pina, and it was no surprise when Putellas finally netted the third goal with brilliant control to evade a defender in the 41st minute.

The fourth came just two minutes later when Gonzalez tucked in the rebound after Pina’s cross came back off the post.

But Spain coach Montse Tome may have concerns about her team’s second-half performance, as its level of control dipped. Martin-Prieto’s late goal was the only addition after the break.

Spain didn’t need Aitana Bonmati. The two-time Ballon d’Or winner stayed on the bench until replacing Lopez in the 81st minute. Bonmati had been a doubt for the tournament after being hospitalized with viral meningitis last week.

“She’s a very important player for us and we’re happy she’s back with us after recovering from her illness,” Putellas said of Bonmati. “Now we hope she can get back quickly to top playing form.”

The game was preceded by a moment of silence for Portugal and Liverpool forward Diogo Jota, who was killed in a car crash with his brother the night before.

Italy defeated Belgium 1-0 in the other Group B game earlier Thursday. Spain plays Belgium next on Monday.