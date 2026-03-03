Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lewis Hamilton are among the top athletes whose schedules face uncertainty as the Middle East conflict intensifies.

Cancellations and travel restrictions are already affecting events after the United States and Israel launched a series of strikes on Iran Saturday.

Plumes of smoke rise over Tehran as powerful explosions rock the Iranian capital amid ongoing U.S. and Israeli airstrikes, Tehran, Iran, March 1, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Organizers of Formula One races and major football fixtures now face tough decisions on whether competitions can proceed as planned.

Over the past decade, Middle Eastern nations have become central to global sports, hosting major events, funding teams and employing some of the world’s top athletes.

Pressure is mounting over the Finalissima football match on March 27 in Qatar, which would see European champions Spain face South American champions Argentina. The game offers Messi another shot at adding to his glittering trophy haul.

Argentina's Lionel Messi holds a trophy as he celebrates with teammates after winning the Finalissima match against Italy at Wembley Stadium, London, U.K., June 1, 2022. (AP Photo)

Qatar suspended all football matches Sunday until further notice. Argentina was also scheduled to face Qatar in a friendly on March 31.

“UEFA is monitoring and carefully assessing all developments in cooperation with CONMEBOL and the local organizing committee,” European football body UEFA told The Associated Press Monday.

Ronaldo’s football team, Saudi club Al-Nassr, has already been affected by a wave of cancellations of Asian Champions League games. The team was scheduled to play Wednesday in Dubai.

F1 has races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia next month. Teams typically start flying in staff and equipment weeks in advance, limiting the time to make a decision on whether to proceed. Governing body FIA said its priority is “safety and well-being.”

The men’s and women’s tennis tours and golf’s European Tour have just finished their Middle East tournament swings and are not due back for months. The LPGA Tour is playing a tournament in China this week, then most players will head east back to North America, so their travel should be unaffected.

Iran is due to send its men’s football team to the U.S. for the World Cup in just over three months, with a first game June 16 against New Zealand in Inglewood, California.

There is doubt over whether Iran can or will take part in the tournament. Iranian Football Federation President Mehdi Taj said, “We cannot be expected to look forward to the World Cup with hope.”

The U.S. government has promised exemptions from its travel bans for athletes and coaches at events like the World Cup and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Even if some events go ahead, a major concern for athletes and teams will be how they can travel in and out of the region safely.

Former U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev is among a group of tennis players waiting in Dubai for a chance to fly out after a tournament concluded there last week. Delays could affect the BNP Paribas Open starting Wednesday in Indian Wells, California.

There are also travel difficulties for some athletes heading to the Winter Paralympics, which start Friday in Italy. The International Paralympic Committee said most teams are already in Europe for training and it is helping others with travel. Iran is expected to have one skier at the Paralympics.

Cricket and basketball players face challenges as well, along with thousands of foreign tourists. The West Indies cricket team that participated in the Twenty20 World Cup has been stranded in India while awaiting clearance to return to the Caribbean.

Formula One personnel are also seeking alternative travel routes to avoid the region on their way to this week’s Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

The Middle East’s influence on world sports has surged in recent years as countries like Saudi Arabia and Qatar have hosted major events and become crucial financial backers.

Besides football and auto racing, Qatar has a World Endurance Championship sportscar race this month, a MotoGP motorcycle race, a gymnastics World Cup next month, and hosts the first Diamond League track meet of the year in May.

Qatar also owns the Champions League-winning football team Paris Saint-Germain.

Saudi Arabia, which will host the 2034 World Cup in men’s football, has funded the LIV Golf breakaway league and become a major player in world boxing.