WWE and UFC have joined forces, completing a colossal 17.3 billion ( $21.2 billion) merger that is nothing short of a game-changer.

Emerging from this union is a formidable entity bearing a new name, one that resonates with the power and intensity of both these giants: TKO.

To make the picture clearer, the cage-fighting prowess of the UFC is now seamlessly intertwined with the electrifying spectacle of WWE.

A match made in heaven it is, or perhaps, in the squared circle.

The balance of power in this new venture leans slightly in favor of the UFC's owners, Endeavour Group Holdings, who stake their claim with a controlling 51% of the newly minted public trading company, TKO Group Holdings.

Meanwhile, WWE shareholders hold a solid 49% stake, ensuring that both parties have a significant say in the affairs of this groundbreaking endeavor.

At the helm of this daring venture is Ari Emanuel, the CEO of Endeavour Group Holdings.

Speaking about this momentous occasion, he said: "The creation of TKO marks an exciting new chapter for UFC and WWE as leaders in global sports and entertainment. With UFC and WWE under one roof, we will provide unrivaled experiences for more than a billion passionate fans worldwide."

This mega-merger has ushered in a change of guard.

Dana White, the ever-iconic figure in the world of UFC, now dons the mantle of TKO's CEO.

His counterpart in the world of scripted mayhem and athleticism, Vince McMahon, ascends to the role of TKO's executive chairperson.

It is a changing of the guard that brings with it the promise of fresh perspectives and groundbreaking innovations in the realm of sports and entertainment.

In a statement that reads like a manifesto of their vision, TKO said, "TKO brings together UFC, the world's premier mixed martial arts organization, and WWE, an integrated media organization and the recognized global leader in sports entertainment, to create a new premium sports and entertainment company serving more than one billion young and diverse fans, reaching viewers in 180 countries, and producing over 350 annual live events."

Vince McMahon, a man whose name is synonymous with WWE, expressed his excitement, saying: "This is the culmination of a decades-long partnership between Endeavor and WWE across strategic initiatives including talent representation and media rights. Given our collaborative, trusted relationship and Endeavor's incredible track record of success growing UFC, we believe WWE is optimally positioned for future growth and success as part of TKO. Our focus remains on delivering for our fans across the globe as we take the business to the next level alongside UFC and Endeavor."

WWE's global reach and fanbase are nothing short of staggering.

With over 16 billion social media video views in the final quarter of 2022, nearly 94 million YouTube subscribers, and over 20 million TikTok followers, the WWE is not just a brand but a cultural phenomenon.

Five of its female wrestlers have ascended to the upper echelons of social media stardom, ranking among the world's top 15 most-followed female athletes across Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Leading this charge is none other than the incomparable Ronda Rousey, a former UFC fighter who commands a legion of 36.1 million devoted followers.