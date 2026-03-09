Former Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has launched a fierce attack on club president Joan Laporta, accusing him of dishonesty, mismanagement and deliberately preventing the return of club legend Lionel Messi, intensifying tensions ahead of the club’s presidential elections this spring.

The dispute, rooted in Xavi’s controversial dismissal in May 2024, has resurfaced just weeks before Barcelona members prepare to vote for their next president, with Laporta seeking re-election against challenger Victor Font.

Few figures embody Barcelona’s identity more than Xavi. The midfielder-turned-coach made more than 700 appearances for the club, winning eight La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies before moving into coaching.

After gaining experience with Qatari side Al-Sadd, Xavi returned to Barcelona in November 2021 to stabilize the team following the financial chaos that followed Messi’s departure to Paris Saint-Germain.

Appointed by Laporta during his second presidential spell, Xavi helped deliver the 2022–23 La Liga title and a Spanish Super Cup, restoring some pride after years of turmoil. But inconsistent European results and a trophyless 2023–24 campaign strained the relationship between coach and president.

Iconic “sushi night”

The turning point arrived in early 2024.

After a painful 5-3 home defeat to Villarreal CF, Xavi announced he would step down at the end of the season, citing financial limits that left Barcelona struggling to compete with Europe’s wealthiest clubs.

Yet weeks later, during a private meeting at Laporta’s home that became widely known as “sushi night,” the president persuaded him to reconsider.

According to Xavi, Laporta pleaded with him to stay.

“He told me he couldn’t imagine the team, the new Camp Nou, or the club’s anniversary without me as coach,” Xavi said in an interview with Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia.

But the reconciliation proved short-lived. Just weeks after publicly backing his coach, Laporta dismissed Xavi and replaced him with former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick.

The abrupt reversal left deep resentment.

Laporta later argued that Xavi’s public comments suggesting Barcelona needed two years to become competitive again showed a lack of confidence in the squad.

Messi’s blocked return

The most explosive claim in Xavi’s interview concerned Messi’s failed return to Barcelona in 2023.

Messi had left Camp Nou in 2021 amid the club’s financial collapse and joined Paris Saint-Germain before later signing with Inter Miami CF.

According to Xavi, the Argentine icon was eager to return after winning the 2022 World Cup.

“We had the green light from La Liga financially,” Xavi said. “Leo wanted to come back and everything was ready.”

But he claimed Laporta blocked the move for political reasons.

“He told me word for word that if Messi returned, he would wage war against him,” Xavi said. “It wasn’t La Liga or money. The president simply didn’t want it.”

Xavi said the plan had been to give Messi a farewell season similar to Michael Jordan’s famous “last dance” with the Chicago Bulls.

Laporta rejected the claim.

At a recent presidential debate, he insisted Messi’s father and agent, Jorge Messi, ultimately decided the move would bring too much pressure.

“I understand Xavi is hurt,” Laporta said. “But with the same players, Flick wins.”

Election battle intensifies

The feud arrives at a delicate moment for Barcelona.

Laporta is campaigning for another term after leading the club through major financial restructuring, including the 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion) Espai Barça stadium renovation project.

Despite progress, the club still faces heavy debt and ongoing salary cap restrictions imposed by La Liga.

Font has positioned himself as the reform candidate, promising transparency, member involvement and technological modernization.

Xavi’s appearance at Font’s campaign launch last year signaled where the former coach’s loyalties lie.

Barcelona paradox

Ironically, Barcelona have found stability under Flick. The team currently sit atop La Liga and remain alive in the Champions League, boasting one of the league’s best defensive records.

Laporta even revealed the club rejected a reported 250 million euro offer from Paris Saint-Germain for teenage star Lamine Yamal in 2024.