Lamine Yamal wasted no time making an impact in his return from injury, setting up Robert Lewandowski’s 59th-minute go-ahead goal just a minute after coming off the bench in Barcelona’s 2-1 win over Real Sociedad on Sunday.

The victory, Barcelona’s fifth in a row across all competitions, propelled the Catalan giants to the top of La Liga, one point ahead of Real Madrid, which suffered a stunning 5-2 defeat to Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

Barcelona also extended its remarkable scoring streak to 44 consecutive matches in all competitions, matching a club record last achieved in the 1940s. The run began in late 2024 following a 1-0 league loss at Leganes.

“I am very proud,” Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said. “I think this victory will really help us keep improving.”

Yamal entered the match in the 58th minute to replace Roony Bardghji, making his first appearance after missing four matches due to a pubic-area injury sustained while playing for Spain’s national team during the international break.

“It’s very good to have him back,” Flick said.

Yamal also had a goal disallowed for offside in the 74th minute and nearly set up another Lewandowski goal in the 84th, when the Poland striker was denied by the crossbar.

Before the match, Yamal presented his Ballon d’Or award for best young player of the year to fans.

“Very happy that he is back playing again,” Barcelona defender Jules Kounde said of Yamal. “We are going to need him.”

Barcelona still does not have the necessary permits to return to the renovated Camp Nou. The club played at Montjuic Stadium, a 6,000-capacity venue at its training facility, for its first two home matches of the Spanish league season.

Barcelona will also host Paris Saint-Germain at Montjuic on Wednesday in its home opener for the league phase of the Champions League.

Sociedad opened the scoring in the 31st minute with a close-range shot by Alvaro Odriozola following a breakaway. It was Sociedad’s only shot on target in the first half. Kounde equalized for Barcelona with a header off a corner kick in the 43rd minute.

Sociedad midfielder Takefusa Kubo hit the post in the 72nd and 84th minutes.

Flick also debuted 17-year-old Pedro “Dro” Fernandez, who started in midfield.

It was Sociedad’s fourth loss in five matches. The Basque club had come off a 1-0 win over Mallorca, its first victory of the season.

Promoted Elche is off to a dream start in its first season back in the top division after a two-year absence.

Andre Silva scored in the 18th minute and John Chetauya in the 68th to give the hosts a 2-1 win over Celta Vigo. Celta’s Borja Iglesias scored in the 22nd minute.

Elche remains unbeaten after seven matches, with three wins and four draws. The team currently sits in the Champions League qualifying places.

Celta remains one of the winless teams in the league so far, along with last-place Girona, having drawn five straight league matches entering the game against Elche.

Sevilla needed only one shot on target to secure a 1-0 win at Rayo Vallecano for its third victory in five league matches.

Rayo controlled most of the match, but Sevilla came out on top thanks to Akor Adams’ 87th-minute winner from inside the area following a breakaway.

Rayo’s winless streak has reached five matches, including two consecutive losses.

In the late match, Real Betis defeated Osasuna 2-0 at home, with Ez Abde and Cucho Hernandez scoring first-half goals.