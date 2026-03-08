Lamine Yamal scored the only goal as Barcelona restored their four-point lead over Real Madrid with a 1-0 win over Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

Athletic were good value for a first-half stalemate at San Mames, but Barca’s quality finally told in the 68th minute when their 18-year-old focal point picked out the top corner after a helping hand from Pedri.

That was Yamal’s 19th goal in all competitions and his 13th in La Liga, keeping Real at arm’s length following their win over Celta Vigo on Friday.

Atletico Madrid’s Nicolas Gonzalez came off the bench to score twice in a battling 3-2 win over Real Sociedad at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Alexander Sorloth and Carlos Soler swapped early goals before Gonzalez and Mikel Oyarzabal netted within a minute of each other in the second half. Gonzalez won it with nine minutes remaining with a clinical headed effort.

Second-bottom Levante came within seconds of a crucial 10-man win over Girona, pegged back 1-1 in the fourth minute of added time. Joel Roca netted at the death after Carlos Espi’s opener.

There were two more red cards at El Sadar, where Osasuna scored two last-gasp goals to snatch a 2-2 draw against Mallorca.

Vedat Muriqi netted twice for the visitors, with Ante Budimir completing the late comeback.

Juventus' Turkish forward Kenan Yıldız (R) goes past Pisa's Italian defender Arturo Calabresi during a Serie A match, in Turin, northern Italy, March 7, 2026. (AFP Photo)

In Serie A, Juventus swept aside bottom side Pisa 4-0. Andrea Cambiasso, Kephren Thuram, Kenan Yıldız and Jeremie Boga all scored in a one-sided second half.

Como were 2-1 winners at Cagliari and Lucas de Cunha scored the goal that kept them in the Europa League spot for fifth place.

Gianluca Scamacca scored twice in four minutes to claim a 2-2 draw for Atalanta against visiting Udinese.

Marseille moved ahead of Ligue 1 rivals Lyon, going third as Mason Greenwood’s finish was enough for a 1-0 success at Toulouse.

Angers beat relegation-threatened Nantes 1-0, with Strasbourg goalless against Auxerre.