Spain arrived in Germany without marquee stars or lofty expectations.

Six weeks later, Luis de la Fuente’s squad returned home champions of the European Championship, buoyed by the emerging talents of Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams, complemented by the experienced leadership of Rodri and others who had long awaited a major trophy.

The turning point was Spain's transformation into a dynamic and adaptable attacking force, marking the end of a decade plagued by "tiki-taka" frustrations.

Despite Williams later expressing his satisfaction with the current moment and the prospects for the future, the Athletic Bilbao winger couldn’t resist anticipating the 2026 World Cup.

"We hope to keep this momentum going and aim for the World Cup," said the 22-year-old after scoring the opening goal in the final. "I said before the tournament that no one can match us. We are a great team."

The jubilation was well-founded.

Spain won all seven matches – none required penalties – and scored a record 15 goals at a European Championship.

These victories included triumphs over traditional European powerhouses like Croatia and Italy in the group stage, followed by eliminating Germany and France to reach the final.

"We made history by defeating four former world champions in succession," Rodri said. "This tournament has been the toughest challenge our team has faced, without a doubt. We conquered them all."

The team flew back to Madrid on Monday, where captain Alvaro Morata proudly displayed the trophy on the tarmac stairs. Subsequently, the team visited Spain’s King Felipe VI and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez before joining thousands of fans in the capital for celebrations.

Rodri was named the tournament's best player, despite sitting out the second half of the final due to a leg injury. The Manchester City midfielder is now Spain’s leading contender for the nation’s first men’s Ballon d’Or since Luis Suarez in 1960. Meanwhile, Aitana Bonmatí and Alexia Putellas have claimed the women's Ballon d’Or for the past three years.

This victory ends a 12-year wait since the era led by Andrés Iniesta and Xavi Hernandez, which saw Spain dominate world football by winning the 2008 and 2012 Euros and the 2010 World Cup.

"The previous generations paved the way for us," Rodri noted. "This success is the result of hard work, dedication, and a lot of effort. Today, we are European champions, and we won't stop here."

Among the team members, only 38-year-old Jesus Navas knew what it was like to win a major title, having participated in the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012.

Iniesta, scorer of Spain's winning goal in the 2010 World Cup final, played a minor role in mentoring the current players.

Morata credited Iniesta and former player Bojan Krkic for persuading him to participate in the Euros. The Atlético Madrid striker has openly discussed the emotional toll of facing hateful comments on social media.

Coincidentally, Iniesta, Xavi, and former Spain striker David Villa were in the stands at Olympiastadion to witness the new generation of players add a fresh dimension to Spain’s game.

While Spain's struggles were nowhere near as long-lasting as England's drought since their 1966 World Cup victory, the team had entered a period of underachievement following their Euro 2012 triumph. Attempts to uphold the possession-based "tiki-taka" style faltered without Iniesta and company, leaving Spain to pass aimlessly in crucial matches, often exceeding 1,000 passes with few scoring opportunities.

In Germany, however, Spain unleashed new attacking weapons that left opposition defenses scrambling to keep up.

Although traces of the great Spain teams were still evident, Rodri and midfielder FabiAn Ruíz showcased their ability to control the game when necessary.

Yet, Spain's strength shifted to the wings.

Yamal dazzled from the right side in every game. The Barcelona forward, who turned 17 just before the final, scored a memorable goal to help defeat France 2-1 in the semifinals and provided his fourth assist of the tournament to set up Williams’ decisive goal against England.

Williams dominated the opposite flank, forming an unstoppable partnership with Marc Cucurella. Cucurella provided the pass for Mikel Oyarzabal to score the winning goal against England.

Williams was named the Player of the Final. The Athletic Bilbao forward, alongside Leipzig's Dani Olmo, has enhanced their reputations and are likely to attract interest from major clubs.

Olmo stepped up as a starter after Pedri GonzAlez's injury and finished as joint-top scorer of the tournament with three goals. He also made a crucial defensive contribution by clearing a shot off the goal line that could have forced extra time in the final.

De la Fuente successfully shielded his team from the controversies surrounding Spain's football federation.

"Our experienced players guided our young talents to maintain composure in tough moments, creating a dynamic and joyful team," De la Fuente remarked.

"I don’t know if anyone believed me, but from day one, I said we had the best 26 players in the world. They have always risen to the challenge."