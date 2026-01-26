Lamine Yamal lit up the night with a spectacular acrobatic finish as Barcelona brushed aside last-place Oviedo 3-0 on Sunday to reclaim the top spot in La Liga.

After a tight first half, Dani Olmo and Raphinha struck after the break, both capitalizing on costly defensive lapses by Oviedo to put the result beyond doubt.

The highlight came in the 73rd minute, when Yamal produced a stunning bicycle kick from close range, meeting Olmo’s cross and guiding the ball into the far corner with his left foot.

It was Yamal’s first league goal of the year and his eighth in La Liga this season. The teenage winger received a standing ovation from the home crowd when he was substituted six minutes later.

It was Barcelona’s 10th consecutive home win in the league this season.

The victory moved Barcelona one point ahead of second-place Real Madrid, which won 2-0 at Villarreal on Saturday.

“We didn’t play our best in the first half, but we found our way in the second and were able to score the goals,” Raphinha said.

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said his team got off to a “tough start.”

“The most important thing was scoring the first goal, because from then on we were able to play our game,” he said.

Sunday’s match ended under a hailstorm in Barcelona. The club presented the Spanish Super Cup trophy to fans before the game.

Olmo opened the scoring with a low shot in the 52nd minute after the Oviedo defense failed to fully clear the ball inside the area.

Raphinha doubled the lead five minutes later after Oviedo defender David Costas tried to pass the ball back to goalkeeper Aarón Escandell but left it short. Raphinha intercepted and lobbed the ball over Escandell.

Barcelona had lost 2-1 at Real Sociedad in its previous league match, a result that ended its 11-match winning streak across all competitions.

Oviedo is winless in 14 consecutive matches in all competitions. Its last victory was a 2-1 win over Valencia in September.

Atletico Madrid beat Mallorca 3-0 and is third in the league. It was the first time in six matches this year that Atletico scored more than one goal.

The victory moved Diego Simeone’s team three points ahead of Villarreal, which has a game in hand.

Alexander Sorloth put the hosts ahead with his fourth goal of the year in the 22nd minute.

Atletico’s second goal was an own goal by Mallorca defender David López in the 75th. Teammate Mateu Morey attempted to clear a cross inside the area, and his shot struck López in the face and ricocheted into the net.

Midfielder Thiago Almada sealed Atletico’s second straight league victory in the 87th minute.

Mallorca has only one win in its last five league games, a 3-2 victory over Athletic Bilbao last weekend, along with three losses and a draw.

A minute of silence was held before kickoff in all of this weekend’s games for the victims of two deadly train wrecks in Spain this week.

Mikel Oyarzabal scored a goal in each half as 10-man Real Sociedad beat Celta Vigo 3-1 at home for its third straight league win.

Eighth-place Sociedad played the entire second half with 10 men after Duje Caleta-Car was sent off in first-half stoppage time.

Seventh-place Celta had won four straight matches across all competitions.

Sixth-place Real Betis lost 2-1 at 15th-place Alaves, which had been winless in five consecutive league matches.