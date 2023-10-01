A poignant year has inched by for Devi Athok, an Indonesian father burdened by the agonizing loss of his two teenage daughters, tragically claimed in a crush of fans at a football stadium in East Java back in October 2022.

The chilling specter of that horrific day still haunts him, as it should for a nation that witnessed one of the world's most harrowing sporting calamities.

The eerie echoes of that fateful day reverberate through the Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang city, where a frantic crowd surge unfolded after a match between Persebaya Surabaya and Arema Malang.

In a contest that saw the former emerge victorious with a 3-2 scoreline, chaos gripped the arena, prompting an ill-fated decision by the police to deploy tear gas, even toward the stadium's stands.

The ensuing pandemonium set off a nightmarish stampede for the exits, leaving an indelible scar on the nation.

The grim statistics are a haunting reminder: 135 souls perished, including a heart-wrenching tally of 43 children, while approximately 580 others were left injured, both physically and emotionally.

Devi Athok's personal tragedy is a poignant chapter in this painful narrative.

He had purchased four tickets for that Saturday night showdown – two for his daughters, one for his ex-wife and another for her new husband.

A twist of fate saw his 13-year-old daughter, Naila Debi Anggraini, join them at the last moment.

She, alongside her elder sister, 16-year-old Natasya Debi Ramadani, and their mother, Geby Asta Putri, 37, met a cruel end in the chaotic crush.

In the year since this tragedy unfolded, Indonesia has taken steps toward justice.

Five out of the six suspects charged with negligence leading to the deaths of 135 people have been convicted.

Investigations, both by the police and an independent team established by Indonesian President Joko Widodo, have sought to shed light on the horrifying events of that day.

Amid these proceedings, two police officers initially acquitted by the Surabaya Court faced a reversal of fortunes when the Supreme Court sentenced them to prison – one for two years and the other for two and a half years.

Additionally, the former East Java Police mobile brigade commander received a sentence of one and a half years behind bars, while the football club's former security officer was handed a one-year sentence.

Yet, amid these legal maneuvers, some relatives of the victims remain unsatisfied, their thirst for justice unquenched.

For Devi Athok, the fight for justice is an unwavering mission. He has been vocal about what he perceives as irregularities in the official narrative and claims to have faced intimidation for his outspoken stance.

Athok reveals that the police's account diverges from the independent investigation team's conclusion that tear gas was the cause of death.

According to the police, it was a blunt object blow to the chest that broke the girls' ribs.

Athok vehemently disputes this version of events. "At the trial, police said there was a brawl between fans even though there were no Persebaya supporters at the stadium. This is a public lie. We are being fooled,” he asserted, wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the faces of his daughters, with a poignant message on the back: "Rest in peace in heaven, my daughters. Your father is fighting for justice for you.”

His determination is unwavering: "I want to fight legally, seek justice for the death of my daughters. If you ask if I have sincerely accepted what happened, yes, I sincerely do. They are dead, they won’t come back. But under the law, I seek justice against the killer of my two daughters,” he proclaimed.

As the one-year mark of this grievous incident looms large, Amnesty International Indonesia has issued a fervent call to action. They implore the Indonesian government to conduct a comprehensive investigation and ensure that all responsible parties are brought to justice.

People look at a banner with pictures of the victims at the tribune entrance Gate 13, the main site of the stampede, one year after a deadly stampede at the Kanjuruhan Stadium, Malang, East Java, Indonesia, Oct. 1, 2023. (EPA Photo)

Usman Hamid, the executive director of Amnesty International Indonesia, declared: "The legal process related to the security forces who fired tear gas has not yet reached their leaders at the command level. This is unacceptable, and the families of the victims who died and those who were injured deserve proper justice and accountability.”

The rights organization also advocates for an evaluation of the use of excessive force, including tear gas, in such situations.

The calamity in Kanjuruhan stadium serves as a haunting reminder of the perils of deploying tear gas in densely packed crowds.

As Indonesia began renovation work at the Kanjuruhan stadium in September, people from all walks of life gathered around the venue on Saturday to offer their prayers and condolences to the victims of that fateful day.