Yeni Malatyaspor, who currently plays in the TFF 1. Lig, are striving to surmount the obstacles caused by the catastrophic twin earthquakes that struck southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6.

This province suffered significant damage, destroying or severely impacting many workplaces and homes.

The earthquakes had a profound effect on the football team, which the local population also loved.

Following the death of goalkeeper Ahmet Eyüp Türkaslan and the damage sustained by their facilities, many players of Yeni Malatyaspor decided not to continue the season.

Some left the team, while others went on loan to other clubs.

Despite the earthquake's devastating impact, the Yellow Blacks are now focused on paying off their debts, lifting their transfer ban and returning to the league.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Yılmaz Vural, the coach of Yeni Malatyaspor, discussed the challenges the team is facing.

Vural acknowledged that the earthquake had affected the city and the team and that it was not time to prioritize football.

"People cannot find a place to stay there. We are not in a position to think about football," he said.

Vural noted that the team has a debt of TL 500 million ($25.7 million) and a transfer ban until January 2024.

Even if they paid the fine, they could not lift the ban. Moreover, some football players, particularly foreigners, hesitate to visit the city due to the earthquakes.

The coach emphasized that Yeni Malatyaspor have been struggling to maintain their team, as many players left the club, and recruiting players from the youth ranks is currently forbidden.

However, Vural is optimistic that the debt can be paid, saying, "It is a debt that cannot be paid, but it will be paid in some way."

Vural called for urgent action to address the team's challenges, noting that the preparation period takes six to eight weeks.

The team cannot prepare for matches if the issues are not resolved in a month or two.

He also pointed out that everyone, including big teams, has significant debts, and it is crucial to address the physical and economic conditions until the preparation period.

Vural appreciated the support of the governor, the metropolitan municipality and the central district municipalities but acknowledged that their job is not solving the club's problems.

Despite the challenges, Vural believes football is an important social event that can unite people and help them temporarily escape their problems.

He called on people to support the team, saying, "Malatya should not be deprived of it."