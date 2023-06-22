Following their remarkable 4-1 victory against Bosnia-Herzegovina in a friendly match, Juventus' Kenan Yıldız and Borussia Dortmund's Göktan Gürpüz, both key players for the Turkish under-21 national team, expressed their aspirations to represent the first team in the future.

In an exclusive interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), 18-year-old Kenan Yıldız, an attacking talent who honed his skills in the Bayern Munich youth system before joining Juventus last season, spoke about their triumphs over Azerbaijan and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

He exuded pride for his team's performance and acknowledged the experienced he got from the matches.

Yıldız, who continues to develop his game in the under-21 national team, shared his aspirations, saying, "I dream of playing for the first team, but I understand that I need to be patient. I will continue to perform at a high level, and hopefully, that opportunity will come my way in the future."

Reflecting on his past season, during which he featured for Juventus' U-19 and the reserve teams, Yıldız provided insights into his journey, remarking, "I had the privilege of playing for Bayern Munich and developing within their youth ranks. This season, I made the move to Juventus, and it has been a fulfilling experience. I haven't mastered the Italian language just yet. So far, I have played 45 games for Juventus, scoring 15 goals. It has been a good season, but I aspire to achieve even greater heights. I have a chance to break into the first team at Juventus, and I've been training with them. Hopefully, this season will mark my debut."

Yıldız, acknowledging the abundance of talent at Juventus, revealed that his football idol is the Argentine genius, Lionel Messi.

Meanwhile, Göktan Gürpüz, a 20-year-old player who plies his trade in the Borussia Dortmund reserve team, one of the prominent Bundesliga clubs, shared his thoughts on their victory over Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Turkish under-21 national team player Göktan Gürbüz (C) in action during the match against Bosnia-Herzegovina at the Eyup stadium, Istanbul, Türkiye, June 20, 2023. (AA Photo)

"It was a fantastic match. We displayed immense effort and fought relentlessly, ultimately securing a well-deserved 4-1 victory. It was a tremendous team performance," he said.

Gürpüz, who has been with Dortmund since the age of 14, shed light on his journey, stating, "I have represented Dortmund's youth teams, and currently, I am part of the reserve team. My time hasn't gone as well as I hoped, with limited playing opportunities. However, I am thrilled to have chosen Türkiye, where I am playing regularly and feeling content. I have been scoring goals and providing assists. Stefan Kuntz leads the national team, and I aspire to wear the Crescent-Star jersey one day."

With his contract at Dortmund set to run until the conclusion of the 2024-2025 season, Gürpüz disclosed that he has received offers and will evaluate his career options, stating, "My future at Dortmund is not yet certain. I will carefully consider my next move. Anything can happen, whether it's staying at Dortmund or exploring opportunities in Türkiye or the Süper Lig. I have received offers, and I will weigh them all."

When describing his playing style, the young midfielder emphasized his strengths, saying, "I primarily operate in the midfield. I am adept at passing and dribbling, and my shooting ability is top-notch. Moreover, I possess strong defensive capabilities. I am well-rounded in my contributions to the team."

Gürpüz also revealed his admiration for world-class players Luka Modric and Kevin De Bruyne, whom he considers his role models.