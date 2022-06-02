Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday the national football team's victory over Scotland in a key World Cup playoff would bring joy to soldiers fighting against Russia.
Ukraine kept alive its dream of reaching the finals after beating Scotland 3-1 in its first game since the Russian invasion.
Ukraine will now face Wales on Sunday, with the winner taking a place in the finals.
"Thank you guys! Two hours of happiness, something we have become unaccustomed to," Zelenskyy said in an online post.
"Joy to our soldiers, joy to the entire country. We are all fighting, everyone on their own front. We will fight on, we will withstand everything, we will win. For we are Ukrainians," he added.
