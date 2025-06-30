Paris Saint-Germain swept aside Inter Miami 4-0 in the FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16, but it was Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s post-match blast – not just the scoreline – that dominated headlines.

The French and European champions stormed to a four-goal first-half lead at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, advancing to the quarterfinals, where they’ll face Bayern Munich.

But the conversation shifted dramatically after full time when Ibrahimovic, speaking as a pundit for beIN Sports, tore into Inter Miami’s performance while fiercely defending Lionel Messi.

Joao Neves opened the scoring in the 6th minute, with a second strike in the 39th.

A Tomas Aviles own goal and a late first-half finish from Achraf Hakimi completed the dismantling.

Inter Miami, despite boasting legends like Messi, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, failed to register a single shot on target and were overwhelmed by PSG’s pace, pressing, and precision.

Under coach Luis Enrique, PSG have looked ruthless.

After topping Group A with wins over Al-Nassr, River Plate, and Auckland City, they maintained momentum in Atlanta, dominating possession and completing 92% of their passes.

Meanwhile, Inter Miami looked pedestrian, slow, disjointed, and disorganized.

And Zlatan let them have it.

“Messi didn’t lose – Inter Miami lost,” he said. “It’s like he’s playing with statues. They move like they’re dragging cement bags! If Messi had teammates who actually moved, he’d set the stadium on fire.”

The 42-year-old Swede’s imagery was vintage Zlatan – blunt, biting, and brutal.

But statistics backed his rage. Inter Miami completed just 78% of their passes and posted a woeful 0.3 expected goals. Even Messi, still the centerpiece at 38, managed just 42 touches and no shots.

Zlatan also took aim at Inter Miami’s head coach Javier Mascherano, saying, “There’s no coach here. No stars. No one who knows how to move off the ball. This isn’t the Messi I know.”

Mascherano has been under pressure for much of the 2025 MLS season.

Though Miami sit third in the East, critics argue the team’s reliance on aging stars has stifled its ability to compete against elite squads like PSG.

Miami’s average starting XI age against PSG was 32.4 – nearly six years older than PSG’s.

And while Suarez, Alba, and Busquets bring pedigree, they’ve lacked the intensity needed at this level.

Yet, amid the scathing criticism, Zlatan reserved admiration for Messi’s enduring genius.

“He’s a PlayStation. Give him the ball, and he’ll beat everyone. He still does what 99% of players can’t,” he said. “It’s just that no one around him can keep up anymore.”

Miami, co-owned by David Beckham, enjoyed a honeymoon phase after Messi’s 2023 arrival, winning the Leagues Cup and finishing second in the 2024 MLS East.

But with no silverware in 2025 and their Club World Cup dream ended, questions loom large.

PSG, by contrast, look every inch the contender.

Joao Neves, signed from Benfica for 60 million euros ($70.4 million) in 2024, continues to shine as a midfield dynamo.

Hakimi’s goal capped a vintage display of attacking football, with Neymar and Ousmane Dembele offering depth and danger across the pitch.

As for Messi, his contract expires in December. While ESPN reports he’s expected to extend through 2026, uncertainty swirls.