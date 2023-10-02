As France gears up to host the Olympic Games after a century-long wait, a cloud of controversy looms over the event due to successive bans imposed on athletes, casting a shadow over the Olympic spirit.

France, a country where Muslims make up approximately 10% of the population, according to government data, has raised eyebrows with a new ban just as the Olympic flame is set to be lit on July 26, 2024.

During a broadcast attended by French Minister of Sports Amelie Oudea-Castera, her announcement that no woman in the country's delegation would be allowed to wear a headscarf during the Olympic Games has sparked widespread backlash and ignited fresh debates about human rights violations.

When questioned about France's decision to ban the headscarf, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) shifted the responsibility to the international federations.

In a statement, the IOC explained: "Wearing a headscarf in sports competitions in Paris 2024 depends on the competition regulations determined by the relevant international federation. Athletes in the Olympic Village can wear a headscarf whenever they wish."

While the IOC emphasized that athletes could wear headscarves within the Olympic Village, it faced criticism for not taking more decisive action to prevent countries participating in the games or international federations from imposing bans that infringe on human rights.

Simon Chadwick, an expert at SKEMA Business School in Paris, weighed in on France's decision, saying, "France's ban raises all kinds of questions and contradictions, including an athlete's right to self-determination."

Chadwick, a professor of sports and geopolitical economy, highlighted that the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights had criticized France for this move.

Chadwick argued that this situation goes beyond France's borders and is about the interaction between global events and local laws, norms, and traditions.

He stated: "It has raised issues about whether differences between the two can be effectively reconciled. It is clear that the French government needs to explain its actions and be held accountable, but equally, the IOC and other governing bodies of global sport need to be more proactive and decisive in addressing such issues. While granting the right to host, it requires the legal protection of its sponsors." Chadwick also questioned why the IOC had not taken a similarly clear and assertive stance on the wearing of religious clothing.

France's decision has brought some harsh realities to the forefront, as Chadwick explained, "It is hoped that other countries will not take a retaliatory step in response to France's headscarf ban, but there is no guarantee that this will not happen in our multipolar world."

He emphasized that for the successful staging of the games, it is crucial for France to project an image of being open, welcoming and egalitarian, which some perceive as conflicting with the headscarf ban.

Chadwick concluded, "There will be resentments that could undermine it."

France's ban on headscarves extends human rights violations into the realm of sports, despite FIFA, the world football governing body, allowing them in sports organizations within the country.

FIFA made history by permitting female football players to wear headscarves in 2014, marking a significant moment for Muslim athletes.

However, the freedom for female football players to wear headscarves was halted once again during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup held in France due to the ban in the country.

Moroccan football player Nouhaila Benzina challenged this restriction, making history as the first person to fight against the headscarf ban at the Women's World Cup.

Morocco's Nouhaila Benzina in action during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group H match between Morocco and Colombia at Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth, Australia, Aug. 03, 2023. (Getty Images Photo)

Ibtihaj Muhammad, the first Muslim U.S. female fencer to compete while wearing a headscarf and a bronze medalist in Rio 2016, expressed her defiance against France's bans on her social media account, saying, "Being challenged on the headscarf only strengthens our determination to wear the headscarf."

Fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad poses for photos at the 2016 Team USA Media Summit Tuesday, Beverly Hills, California, U.S., March 8, 2016. (AP Photo)

Ibtihaj Muhammad is not alone in her stance.

Several other athletes have competed in the games wearing a headscarf and achieved medal-winning success, including taekwondo athlete Kimia Alizadeh Zenoorin for Iran in Rio 2016, Egyptian taekwondo player Hedaya Malak and Egyptian weightlifter Sara Samir.