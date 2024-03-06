Helin Satıcı, a rising star in archery, made headlines after clinching a gold medal at the 2024 European Indoor Archery Championship alongside her teammates.

What makes her story remarkable is that Satıcı initially took up archery as a hobby during summer courses, never imagining it would lead to such success.

Her journey began in 2017 when she decided to try archery to fill her spare time.

Her natural talent quickly caught the eye of archery coach Yusuf Yazıcı, who saw her potential despite the limited resources and lack of a proper archery facility in their city.

Satıcı's breakthrough came when she secured second place in the Youth Türkiye Indoor Archery Championship in November 2023, earning her a spot on the national team.

At the European Championship in Croatia, Satıcı, along with her teammates Hazal Burun and Hatice Efdal Köse, emerged victorious in the Under-21 Women's Recurve Bow category, defeating England 229-225 in a thrilling final match.

Reflecting on her journey, Satıcı expressed her love for archery and the sense of calm and focus it brings.

She never expected to achieve such success when she first started, viewing it simply as an enjoyable hobby.

She hopes to inspire others to take up the sport and experience the same joy and fulfillment she has found.

Coach Yusuf Yazıcı has high hopes for Satıcı, believing that her talent will lead to even greater success in the future.

He noted that Satıcı has sparked interest in archery among students in the city, raising the level of competition in the sport.

Nevşehir's Youth and Sports Provincial Director Muhsin Özdemir highlighted Satıcı's achievements as a sign of the city's growing success in individual sports.

With Satıcı leading the charge, the city aims to provide better facilities for aspiring archers to practice and excel in the sport.