Fatih Çintimar, president of the Turkish Athletics Federation, attributed Türkiye's remarkable growth in sporting culture to events like the forthcoming Istanbul Marathon, as he shared his insights in anticipation of the event's 45th edition on Sunday.

Çintimar reflected on the early days of the Istanbul Marathon when only a handful of athletes graced its course.

"In those initial years, the participation was modest, to say the least. But if we were to open the floodgates today, the Istanbul Marathon could easily welcome up to 400,000 runners. That's how significant an impact this event has made on Turkish athletics," he said.

Speaking about the broader picture, Çintimar noted the increasing number of races taking place in Türkiye, many of which are gaining international recognition.

"I have witnessed firsthand the global appeal of our races," he stated. "In the last three road races I attended, there were 6-7,000 participants from abroad. Even in marathons held in Bodrum and Ürgüp, we had nearly 4,000 foreign athletes, and they stayed in our country for at least a week. This not only promotes sports but also contributes to our tourism sector."

But it is not just about international participation. Çintimar is delighted to see a surge in the number of local athletes taking part in these marathons.

"The increasing number of Turkish athletes joining our marathons is heartening," he emphasized. "We are witnessing growth in the number of licensed athletes in our country. Our international medal count is on the rise, too. So, organizing events like the Istanbul Marathon is not only about sports, but also about nurturing our sports culture."

Athletes run in the 44th Istanbul Marathon, which has the title of "the only intercontinental marathon in the world", Istanbul, Türkiye, Nov. 6, 2022. (Getty Images Photo)

Çintimar is a strong advocate for bringing these sporting events to major cities.

"As these events proliferate in big cities, we are seeing a surge in participation from the younger generation. To make sure everyone can participate, we have started organizing children and family marathons before and after each major race. We're rallying for inclusivity. Just last week in Konya, we organized a race for autistic and disabled children, raising substantial funds. We have donated TL 2 million ($70,413) to earthquake-stricken regions from the earnings of the European Indoor Athletics Championships. Athletics is not just about running, it is a tool for social responsibility."

The Istanbul Marathon, according to Çintimar, is more than just a race. "The captivating routes of the Istanbul Marathon set it apart," he highlighted. "It's not just about athletes striving to win or achieve personal records, it's a city run. This makes the Istanbul Marathon a unique event with social and cultural dimensions. It also promotes our city. Being the only race that connects two continents, it's becoming a race that athletes worldwide aspire to compete in."

As for the future of the Istanbul Marathon, Çintimar is optimistic. "This event is growing by the day," he declared. "I hope that one day, this marathon will become an even bigger race, where athletes can simultaneously run on the three bridges and through the tunnels."

Foreign participation

In the upcoming 45th Istanbul Marathon, foreign athletes are expected to make a strong showing, continuing a trend seen over recent years.

The 45-year history of the Istanbul Marathon is an impressive story, filled with winners and records.

Athletes run in the 44th Istanbul Marathon, which has the title of "the only intercontinental marathon in the world", Istanbul, Türkiye, Nov. 6, 2022. (Getty Images Photo)

The statistics reveal that out of the 44 previous men's races, Turkish athletes have claimed victory in 11, while foreign athletes have dominated the rest.

In its early years, the race saw Turkish athletes clinch first place for four consecutive years, beginning with its debut in 1979.

However, in recent times, foreign athletes have consistently outperformed their Turkish counterparts, securing the top spot in each of the last 30 marathons.

In the women's category, the story is similar. Since the introduction of the women's marathon in 1991, Turkish athletes have managed to secure first place only once, in 1994, thanks to Serap Aktaş.

In the last 28 races, Turkish women have consistently fallen short of winning the top spot.

As the marathon has evolved, foreign athletes, particularly from Kenya and Ethiopia, have consistently claimed first place in the women's category, with occasional victories from Russian and Ukrainian athletes.

Uganda's Victor Kiplangat (C), Solomon Mutai (R) and Kenya's Robert Kipkemboi (L) run during the 2021 Istanbul Marathon, Istanbul, Türkiye, Nov. 7, 2021. (Getty Images Photo)

Last year's marathon saw Kenyan athlete Robert Kipkemboi and Ethiopian athlete Sechale Dalasa emerge as the winners in the men's and women's categories, respectively.

Over the years, the Istanbul Marathon has witnessed remarkable performances. Notably, Kenyan athlete Daniel Kipkore Kibet achieved the best-ever time among men in the race, setting a new course record with a time of 2:09:44 in 2019.

In the women's category, Kenyan athlete Ruth Chepngetich holds the record, completing the race in 2:18:35 in 2018.

While the best times showcase incredible athleticism, it's worth noting that the Istanbul Marathon has also seen participants finishing in less-than-stellar times. In 1982, Ismail Karagöz crossed the finish line in 2:41:13, marking one of the slowest times among male winners. On the women's side, the slowest winning time was recorded in 1991, when British athlete Jacki Davis completed the race in 2:49:24.