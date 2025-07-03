Tyson Fury is set to return to the ring in 2026, ending his brief retirement with a potential blockbuster bout in Saudi Arabia during the Riyadh Season, according to Turki Alalshikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority.

Fury, the 36-year-old former world heavyweight champion, stepped away from boxing in January after suffering consecutive defeats to Oleksandr Usyk in 2024.

The back-to-back losses – first by split decision in May and then by unanimous decision in December – cost him the WBC title and dashed his hopes of becoming the first undisputed four-belt heavyweight champion in the modern era.

Alalshikh announced on Monday, posting a photo on social media of himself shaking hands with Fury and declaring, “The ‘Gypsy King’ will be back. I talked with him, and I have his word to have him in Riyadh Season in 2026. We have a rabbit to hunt.” Fury responded online, writing, “Let’s see what 2026 brings,” a comment widely interpreted as confirmation of his comeback plans.

Speaking at an International Boxing Association event in Istanbul, Fury revealed his motivations and targets. “Who would I rather fight, right now? Usyk. Because I want my revenge in England,” he said. He insisted he had been unfairly judged in both previous fights and believed he had won the rematch. “That’s all I want. I want a fair shout,” he added. If a third bout with Usyk proves elusive, Fury said his next choice would be fellow Briton Anthony Joshua, calling it “the biggest British fight that will ever happen.”

Fury’s record stands at 34 wins, two losses and one draw, with 24 knockouts. He first won the WBA, WBO and IBF titles in 2015 after defeating Wladimir Klitschko and later claimed the WBC belt by stopping Deontay Wilder in 2020.

He defended that title successfully against Wilder in their trilogy bout, Dillian Whyte in 2022, and Derek Chisora later that year. A controversial split-decision win against MMA fighter Francis Ngannou in 2023 preceded the two losses to Usyk, which marked the first defeats of his career.

Fury announced his retirement on Jan. 13, 2025, citing the physical toll of boxing and satisfaction with his accomplishments. He had earned more than 162 million pounds ($220.3 million) over his career, including 81.2 million pounds from the first Usyk fight alone.

But in April, reports of his reunion with longtime trainer SugarHill Steward began to fuel speculation of a comeback.

Now confirmed, Fury’s return hinges on two possible rivals.

His top target remains Usyk, the unbeaten Ukrainian champion who currently holds the WBA (Super), WBO and WBC titles.

Usyk defeated Fury twice at Riyadh’s Kingdom Arena, first becoming the first four-belt heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999. A third fight between the two would be a global event.

The May 2024 bout drew over 1.5 million pay-per-view buys and generated $50 million in revenue.

However, venue negotiations may be complicated.

Fury insists on fighting in England for what he sees as a fair shot, while Alalshikh is determined to keep the bout in Riyadh.

Usyk, now 37, is scheduled to defend his IBF title against Daniel Dubois on July 19 at Wembley Stadium. If he wins, mandatory defenses may delay a trilogy with Fury until the second half of 2026.

Should Usyk be unavailable, Fury is open to facing Anthony Joshua.

Though Joshua’s recent fifth-round stoppage loss to Dubois in September 2024 damaged his standing, the fight would still be one of the most lucrative in British boxing history.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has hinted that Joshua could fight for the IBF title later this year at Wembley, potentially setting up a showdown with Fury in 2026.

Negotiations between the two camps have collapsed repeatedly over the years, but Alalshikh’s involvement and Saudi Arabia’s financial muscle could finally bring the matchup to life.

Saudi Arabia’s influence in global boxing has grown rapidly under Alalshikh’s leadership.

Since 2019, the Riyadh Season has hosted major fights, including Fury vs. Ngannou and Usyk vs. Joshua.

The Kingdom Arena has become a frequent venue for title bouts, generating tens of millions in gate revenue.

Alalshikh, who received the WBC’s “Man of the Year” award in 2024, has been instrumental in luring boxing’s biggest names to Riyadh.

Yet not everyone is pleased with the Kingdom’s growing presence in the sport.

Fury himself has expressed dissatisfaction with judging decisions in Saudi Arabia, citing those as reasons to relocate future fights to England.

Still, the financial allure remains strong, and it’s likely the Kingdom will host his comeback.

Fury’s return poses new questions. After a year out and at age 36, can he still perform at the highest level? Training clips released in April show him working hard with SugarHill Steward, but the toll of his battles with Usyk, especially the ninth-round scare in their first fight, cannot be ignored.

Fury believes tactical adjustments will allow him to outbox Usyk or overpower Joshua. His size, reach and agility remain potent tools, but concerns about durability persist.

Mentally, Fury appears refreshed.

His comments in Istanbul were sharp and direct, and his reaction to Alalshikh’s announcement was lighthearted but confident.

The WBC has already cleared the path for an immediate title shot, meaning Fury could return straight into a championship fight.

The boxing world has responded with a mix of excitement and skepticism. Media outlets including BBC Sport, Sky Sports and The Independent have speculated on both potential bouts.

Online, fans have debated whether Fury should fight Usyk again or pursue Joshua instead.

Some argue a third loss to Usyk would tarnish his legacy, while others believe a win over Joshua could seal it.

Reports suggest that Netflix is exploring broadcast rights for a Fury-Joshua clash, which could rival the platform’s recent success with Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson.