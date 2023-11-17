Tyson Fury pledged to present a bout of epic proportions in his much-anticipated showdown with Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight title, officially set for Feb. 17 in Saudi Arabia.

The charismatic British boxing maestro will stake his WBC belt against the formidable trio of WBA, IBF and WBO titles held by Ukraine's resilient Usyk, adding an extra layer of intensity to the already sizzling Riyadh atmosphere.

The stakes are no less than the opportunity to be crowned the heavyweight division's first undisputed champion since the legendary Lennox Lewis in the twilight years of the 20th century.

It is a narrative that breathes fresh life into the sport, invoking the glory of yesteryear while propelling these modern-day gladiators into the annals of boxing history.

Originally slated for a Dec. 23 clash, Fate intervened with Fury's perplexing performance against MMA star Francis Ngannou last month, resulting in a split-decision victory and forcing a delay in the hotly anticipated bout.

Fury bore the physical scars of the encounter, sporting a swollen eye and a forehead cut that told a tale of a battle hard-fought.

The delay, however, only serves to intensify the anticipation as Fury, at 35, and Usyk, at 36, gear up for a monumental clash in 2024.

The British star aims to augment his record of 34 wins with one draw since turning professional in 2008, and this time, it's not just about titles – it's about cementing a legacy.

Frank Warren, Fury's promoter, emphasized the historic magnitude of the event at a press conference in London, declaring it the first shot at an undisputed heavyweight champion in the 21st century.

"For the first time this century, we will have an undisputed heavyweight champion. As a promoter, I've been banging my head against the wall. But now we have the creme de la creme. These two undefeated heavyweight fighters," Warren said.

Underscoring the personal stakes, Fury, in his combative press conference demeanor, harked back to his 2015 victory over Usyk's compatriot Wladimir Klitschko, boasting, "I already relieved one Ukrainian of all the belts, and now I'm going to take them all back." The rhetoric reached a crescendo with Fury proclaiming, "It's going to be a fight for the ages."

Tyson Fury (L) and Oleksandr Usyk during a press conference at Outernet London, London, U.K., Nov. 16, 2023. (Getty Images Photo)

Fury's confidence in cementing his legacy as one of the all-time greats echoes in his assessment of Usyk as a good, slick boxer, but one destined to fall when facing the big man.

"I'm going to bust him up. You know what's coming? You're getting smashed to pieces. You're fighting the best British heavyweight there's ever been," Fury said.

Usyk, undeterred by Fury's insults, remains focused on emulating the great Evander Holyfield by becoming the undisputed heavyweight champion, having already conquered the cruiserweight division.

"Every time Tyson Fury speaks a lot. For me, it doesn't matter," the Ukrainian said.

As Fury looks to defend his WBC belt, having claimed it from Deontay Wilder in 2020, his recent victories over Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora add layers of prowess to his claim as the best British heavyweight of this era.

Usyk, with an unblemished record of 21 wins, stands tall as the WBA, IBF and WBO titleholder since defeating Anthony Joshua in 2021.

His recent defenses include a split decision triumph over Joshua in Saudi Arabia and a knockout of Daniel Dubois in August.

While Saudi Arabia has emerged as a prominent stage for boxing events, including Usyk's victorious encounter with Anthony Joshua in 2022, the Gulf State faces scrutiny for leveraging sports to enhance its international reputation amid concerns about its human rights record.