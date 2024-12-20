Tyson Fury says the joking stops here, vowing to put unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk in the "hurt locker" when they meet for their rematch in Riyadh on Saturday.

Fury, known for his colorful antics, has been all business during the week’s promotional events. At Thursday’s press conference, the typically outspoken 36-year-old Brit kept his words brief but his demeanor intimidating.

Tensions peaked during an intense 12-minute face-off as Fury taunted Usyk, prompting the Ukrainian champion to fire back with insults and a smirk before the two were pulled apart.

Fury promised a brutal rematch, vowing to deliver "pain and hurt" to Usyk, and emphasized that this time he’s serious, unlike their first fight when he tried to unsettle Usyk with trash talk and intimidation.

The tactic did not work, and Usyk produced his finest career victory with a split decision win to add Fury’s WBC belt to his WBA, IBF, and WBO titles.

In reference to his successful game plan of stalking the "Gypsy King" around the ring, the 37-year-old promised a repeat performance.

"Don’t be afraid. I will not leave you alone. See you on Saturday," said Usyk, who was subsequently stripped of the IBF title for refusing to face mandatory challenger Daniel Dubois.

Fury’s brother Tommy and wife Paris watched from the crowd at Via Riyadh, but there was no sign of dad John.

Trainer SugarHill Steward revealed on Wednesday that Fury Sr. had been stood down from corner duties for the second collision, with himself, second Andy Lee, and a cutman making up the revised trio.

The corner work in May was strongly criticized, with each of Steward, Lee, and Fury Sr. giving contradictory advice in between the later rounds.

It was part of a controversial week for Fury Sr., who was left bloodied after headbutting a member of Usyk’s entourage.

Fury spent seven weeks at a training camp in Malta and has not spoken to Paris for three months to focus fully on avenging his only loss. Promoter Frank Warren believes he will win by knockout.

"The first fight was magnificent. It was a great fight that had everything. It was a very close fight and there was a cigarette paper in the decision," Warren said.

"These guys know each other’s strengths and weaknesses, and this fight is going to be about who has the strength to exploit the weaknesses. I believe Tyson Fury will come through this, and I don’t think the fight will go the distance."

"Tyson’s in great shape and in a great frame of mind. We’re going to get an extra-special event – do not blink from the first bell."