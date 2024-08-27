The Paris Paralympics hold immense significance for Ukraine, as strong performances can aid maimed veterans in adapting to their new realities, says Tokyo fencing silver medalist Artem Manko.

The 25-year-old notes that past impressive medal hauls have elevated respect for disabled individuals in Ukraine to unprecedented levels.

However, for those who have sustained life-altering injuries since Russia's invasion in February 2022, the mental adjustment remains a formidable challenge.

This is why Manko stresses the importance of him and his teammates maintaining Ukraine's dominance when the Paralympics kick off on Wednesday, following their third-place finish in Rio and sixth in Tokyo.

"It not only helps boost morale back home, it helps disability in society," Manko told Agence France-Presse (AFP) by phone from his training camp last week.

"After the last Paralympics, Ukraine got so many medals we inspired the nation, and I think we are now at the highest level of disability acceptance.

"That is really important right now as there are a lot of injured soldiers without legs, hands, and in wheelchairs.

"It is hugely important for them to feel disabled people are accepted in society."

The challenge facing the Ukrainians, however, is that many have had to cope with hugely disrupted preparations, just like many of their compatriots who experience hardship going about their daily lives.

Manko has at least been able to train in Germany after he and his fencing teammates were first invited there two years ago by their German counterparts.

Many, though, like Tokyo bronze medalist swimmer Anna Hontar, a two-time world champion in the 50-meter freestyle, have not been so fortunate.

While the 20-year-old told AFP she was looking forward to her second Games –"the second big start in life" – she adds that preparations have been tough.

"Before the Paralympics, my team and I must train in one place to get equipment and so on," said Hontar.

"Every preparation for competitions is difficult and important, but this time it is more difficult, with the threat of missile attacks or shelling.

"We are asked to leave the sports hall and go to the bomb shelter for our safety.

"There are a lot of air raid sirens, and this affects your state of mind.

"The explosions that I recently heard in Poltava scared me a lot, and I could not sleep peacefully."

Unbreakable

Training outside the country also has drawbacks, as para-badminton star Oksana Kozyna has found.

The 29-year-old, who says making history for her country by being crowned world champion in 2022 "brings tears to my eyes and gives me goosebumps," moved to France shortly after the invasion and lacked a sparring partner.

However, leaving her family hit Kozyna hard, especially as she has a brother fighting on the front line.

"Leaving your family is always difficult, especially if you have a good relationship, but I was forced to go to another country to defend my country in terms of sports," she told AFP.

"This is a sore subject for me. In fact, normally I don't talk about this to anyone. When leaving the country, leaving my family, I realized I was repeating the fate of my parents. This is very unpleasant.

"When I was born, my parents decided to leave me, and when I turned 15, they were found. When I left for another country, I realized that I was leaving them this time.

"I worry because a bomb could strike them at any time."

Another unsettling factor for the Ukrainians is the presence of 96 Russians and Belarusians at the Paralympics, even though they are competing under a neutral flag and barred from attending the opening and closing ceremonies in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

"I am shocked," said Hontar. "This is outrageous. I do not know how it is possible to be near these opponents, knowing that many of them support the attack on Ukraine.

"When the war began, on the very first day, I returned from Nikolaev to Kherson, and then two days later they captured Kherson, and I was under occupation for a month.

"I saw a lot, and I will say that our people are unbreakable, strong, incredible."

Kozyna is more phlegmatic.

"For me, every opponent is like a Russian; I came, won, and left," she said.