With a drive to succeed, Halkbank men's volleyball team's head coach, Taner Atik, has made it clear that they will not stop until they have achieved their goal of eliminating Jastrzebski Wegiel in the semis of the CEV Champions League.

After a lengthy nine-year absence, the team has finally made a triumphant return to the semifinals of the CEV Champions League, setting the stage for a thrilling battle with the Polish team, Jastrzebski Wegiel.

In 2014, Halkbank made history by going all the way to the final four and facing Jastrzebski Wegiel.

Defying expectations, they triumphed 3-0, propelling them to the final for the first time ever.

Despite valiant efforts, they were eventually defeated 3-1 by the Russian team Belogorie Belgorod in the championship.

Now, Halkbank head coach Taner Atik, who was an assistant to Radostin Stoytcheva during their previous run, is determined to repeat their prior success and bring the trophy home this time.

In his statement to the Anadolu Agency (AA) correspondent, Taner Atik said that considerable changes have been made to both teams since 2014.

Acknowledging that they are up against a formidable adversary, Atik said: “They are performing remarkably in both the league and the CEV Champions League. Some of Jastrzebski Wegiel's players can be aptly described as 'stars.' However, our team is equally star-studded too.”

Taner Atik underlined the hectic schedule that lays ahead, saying: "We just faced off against Ziraat Bankkart, and tomorrow we'll be pitted against Jastrzebski Wegiel. Then, over the weekend, we have Fenerbahçe HDI Sigorta. After that, we'll be heading off to Poland. We have our work cut out for us, but there's a marked contrast between Halkbank and Jastrzebski Wegiel. Halkbank is making history this season and we need to ensure that history is rounded off with the grand finale – we must earn the right to compete in the final match."

Atik pointed out that the two teams are closely matched, saying: "Our team is well-balanced in receiving service, and though our opponent's service and blocking power is high, our attack power is equally so. Our weaknesses are almost negligible, so we can confidently go into this match knowing we have the capability to come out victorious. It's going to be an intense, hard-fought game, and we will do everything we can to come out on top."

Taner Atik invited the Ankara audience to the match. “I have no doubt that the Ankara audience will break a record tonight. It is going to be a magnificent volleyball feast. Halkbank has a story to tell, and I urge everyone to be a part of this tale as we embark on this journey in the CEV Champions League. Take your place in the story,” he urged.