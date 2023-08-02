In the underbelly of the Democratic Republic of Congo's sprawling capital, Kinshasa, a unique sport thrives under the enigmatic moonlight.

Maitresse Libondans, the mesmerizing voodoo wrestler shows her face with a flair for the supernatural.

As she dons her striking red wig and clutches her mystical cane, the 28-year-old invokes her ancestors to cast spells that bring triumph over her opponents.

Catch-fetiche, also known as voodoo wrestling, is an electrifying Congolese sport that takes grappling to a whole new level, infusing it with a dash of mysticism.

For Maitresse Libondans, stepping into the ring is no trivial matter.

She embarks on spiritual rites, connecting with her ancestors to receive their assurance of conquest.

But her mystical prowess doesn't end there.

Once the fight begins, she unleashes her signature technique – baring her chest to hypnotize her adversary.

Voodoo wrestler Maitresse Libondans faces off with her opponent and a referee in a schoolyard in Selemenbao district, Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, July 29, 2023. (AFP Photo)

In the impoverished neighborhoods of Kinshasa, voodoo wrestling is nothing short of a spectacle.

Men and women of all sizes participate, wielding various degrees of magic to seize supremacy within the ring.

The sport's origins remain shrouded in mystery, with wrestlers attributing their craft to the examples set by their elders.

Some experts suggest that the mystical showdowns can be traced back to the 1970s, the era of the legendary "Rumble in the Jungle" boxing match between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman.

Before her fight in the vibrant Selembao neighborhood, Maitresse Libondans, whose real name is Ornella Lukeba, tantalizingly whispers incantations, and her coach is utterly spellbound.

It's a premonition of what's to come in her impending duel with a wiry male fighter named Masamba.

As night descends, the wrestling ring in the small school courtyard becomes the arena for intense battles of magic and might.

Two hundred eager spectators flock to witness the spectacle, fueled by the intoxicating beats of a brass band and drummers.

The atmosphere is electric, and the air is thick with the aroma of local cigarettes and liquor sachets, adding to the surreal experience.

A far cry from the polished center of Kinshasa hosting the Francophone Games, voodoo wrestling celebrates raw passion and unbridled energy.

In the first bout, a male fighter donning a woman's dress and Adidas boxing shoes unleashes a spell that brings his opponent crashing down and conjures a burst of flames in the ring.

The spectacle only escalates from there, leading to the entry of the captivating Maitresse Libondans.

She struts into the ring, swaying to the vibrant melodies of the brass band, ready to face off against Masamba.

Their contest is fierce, marked by flips and mock assaults, but Maitresse Libondans has an ace up her sleeve.

She unleashes her hypnotic powers upon Masamba and the bewildered referee.

Both are entranced, and they find themselves obeying her every command.

As she walks away victorious, leaving her mesmerized subjects to dance to the rhythm of the music, the crowd erupts in cheers of delight.

Maitresse Libondans sums up the encounter with a sly smile, suggesting that Masamba should hone his incantations for their next encounter.

Voodoo wrestling is an unapologetically unconventional sport, judged on three equally intriguing criteria: technique, courage and magic.

As the fighters take to the ring in Selembao, rules are scarce, and the primary objective is to entertain and defy taboos.

In the final bout, a burly Congolese army officer adorned in a suggestive pink tutu claims victory, displaying the audacious spirit that drives this vibrant sport.

Many wrestlers find their livelihood solely in fight winnings, earning substantial prize money that can rival thousands of US dollars for prominent events.

Most of these mystical warriors double as healers, further connecting with their spiritual heritage.

Panther, a wrestler-healer in Selembao, refrains from competing in his neighborhood bout, deeming the winnings insufficient.

Instead, he attracts seekers from far and wide to seek his potent cures.

Inside his shrine, adorned with figurines and fetish images, Panther performs rituals that seem to defy the boundaries of reality.

As he utters incantations and a lit cigarette seemingly draws smoke on its own, it becomes apparent that voodoo wrestling is more than just a sport; it is an ethereal fusion of spirituality and spectacle.

Yet, in a society where spiritual traditions and Catholicism run deep, not everyone welcomes the magic of voodoo wrestling.

Maitresse Libondans, undeterred by skepticism, carries her cane with determination.

Some fear her, but she finds solace in the multitude of fans that adore her performances.