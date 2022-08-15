Host Türkiye has broken its previous record for most medals at the ongoing 5th Islamic Solidarity Games in the central Anatolian city of Konya.

Turkish athletes finished Sunday, Day 5 of the event, with a total of 40 medals, including 19 gold, 14 silver and seven bronze.

At the end of the day, Türkiye continued to lead the tally with 209 medals, including 79 gold, 73 silver and 57 bronze medals.

Türkiye, in the process, passed its previous record haul of 195 medals, set at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Azerbaijan's capital Baku in 2017.

Besides surpassing the total medal count, Turkish athletes have also set a new record for gold medals with 79, eight more than the previous best of 71.

With the games set to close on Aug. 18, the host country can further extend its medal count.

Türkiye is followed by Iran in the games' tally with a total of 99 medals, including 36 gold, 25 silver and 38 bronze.