Erdem Aslanoğlu, the secretary-general of the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Sports Club (IBBSK), unveiled an audacious mission – to establish themselves as the club with the highest number of athletes representing their nation at the Olympic Games.

In an exclusive interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Aslanoğlu emphasized the IBBSK's commitment to supporting athletes and cultivating a thriving sports culture.

"Our primary objective is to assemble the largest contingent of athletes for the Olympics, proudly bearing the flag of our nation on the international stage," he said.

With a keen eye on nurturing and empowering potential talents, the IBBSK envisions monumental achievements for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics.

Celebrating recent triumphs in the World Taekwondo Championships, Aslanoğlu expressed his elation at the remarkable performance of IBBSK athletes.

"We possess immense potential in taekwondo and aim to secure a place in the top three global rankings. While our women's team has achieved previous success, our men's team has emerged as a formidable force. We anticipate claiming the coveted No. 1 spot in taekwondo worldwide following the Paris Olympics. These exceptional young individuals are poised for resounding success," he said.

Azerbaijan World Taekwondo Championships award-winning Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Sports Club (IBBSK) athletes Merve Dinçel (L) and Nafia Kuş pose for a photo at the IBB Cebeci Sports Complex, Istanbul, Türkiye, June 13, 2023. (AA Photo)

Aslanoğlu acknowledged that Türkiye's significant young population serves as a valuable reservoir of athletic talent.

With strategic management and effective utilization of this abundant resource, he believed that Türkiye has the potential to ascend to the zenith of sporting prowess.

"Our ultimate objective lies in advancing our country's interests, soaring to unparalleled heights, with Türkiye's flag fluttering atop the sporting podium," Aslanoğlu said.

The IBBSK secretary-general shed light on the challenges faced by athletes juggling demanding training regimes alongside their academic commitments.

Stressing the need for a comprehensive reassessment of sports policies, Aslanoğlu underscored the imperative to address this issue for the holistic development of young athletes.

"While we recognize the immense potential within our nation, we must acknowledge the difficulties faced by children when education and sports intertwine. It is essential to find a solution, particularly through collaboration between the Ministry of National Education and the Ministry of Youth and Sports. Our investment lies in our people," he asserted.

Furthermore, Aslanoğlu lamented the unfortunate reality that numerous athletes at crucial stages of their academic journey face critical crossroads.

Azerbaijan World Taekwondo Championships award-winning Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Sports Club (IBBSK) athletes pose for a photo after a news conference, Istanbul, Türkiye, June 13, 2023. (AA Photo)

Many promising talents, burdened by high school and university entrance exams, are forced to confront the difficult choice between pursuing their sporting dreams or focusing solely on academics.

"We have witnessed the struggles of exceptional talents in our ranks. A significant portion of them has had to temporarily suspend their sporting endeavors due to high-stakes exams. University entrance exams pose another dilemma for these young individuals, prompting them to ponder, 'Should I pursue higher education or continue my athletic pursuits?'" he added.

As IBBSK forges ahead with an unwavering commitment to athletic excellence, they aspire to revolutionize the landscape of Turkish sports. With their sights firmly set on the podiums of Olympic glory, they are poised to carve out a legacy defined by exceptional achievements, unwavering determination, and a resolute dedication to the progress of their nation.