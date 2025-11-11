Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF) President Taha Ayhan engaged in a series of high-level meetings in Riyadh last week, reinforcing the growing synergy between youth empowerment and sports diplomacy across the Islamic world.

On Nov. 6, Ayhan was received by Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Sports, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal, ahead of the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games (ISG), which began Nov. 9 and run through Nov. 20.

The Games, held for the first time in Saudi Arabia, unite over 5,000 athletes from more than 60 OIC member states, competing in 26 sports ranging from athletics and swimming to esports and taekwondo – all under the banner of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 to promote health and international unity.

During their meeting, Ayhan presented ICYF’s global youth initiatives.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Istanbul, ICYF serves as the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s main platform for youth development, representing over 1.8 billion young Muslims in 57 countries.

Programs such as the Youth for Peace campaign and partnerships with the United Nations have engaged hundreds of thousands in education, entrepreneurship, and cultural exchange.

Ayhan praised Saudi Arabia’s leadership during its presidency of the Islamic Conference of Youth and Sports Ministers (ICYSM), noting the Kingdom’s $500 million investment in youth and sports infrastructure.

These efforts include scholarships for 10,000 athletes each year and new sports facilities across OIC nations. “The Kingdom’s unwavering commitment has amplified the voices of our young generations,” Ayhan said.

Their discussion also touched on global and humanitarian issues.

Ayhan commended Saudi Arabia’s “principled and humanitarian stance” toward the Palestinian cause, citing its $1.2 billion in aid to Gaza since 2023 and its leadership in calling for ceasefire resolutions at the UN.

Prince Abdulaziz, who has overseen Saudi Arabia’s ambitious sports transformation since 2019, lauded ICYF’s role in fostering youth participation through initiatives at the ISG, including cross-cultural exchanges among athletes.

He emphasized expanding cooperation on digital training platforms and academic scholarships under the 2024 ICYF – Saudi memorandum of understanding, which has already trained 2,000 participants.

Ayhan’s visit also included meetings with Gulf Research Center President Dr. Abdulaziz bin Sager to address youth unemployment in the GCC, and Türkiye’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Emrullah İşler, to advance youth exchange programs.

Further bilateral talks with ministers from Indonesia, Pakistan, and Nigeria are planned to align national youth strategies with ICYSM’s goals – from e-sports expansion to climate-resilient sports initiatives.