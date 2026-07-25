India wrapped up the three-match Twenty20 International series with a commanding 90-run victory over Zimbabwe on Saturday, producing another dominant all-round display at Harare Sports Club to take an unassailable 2-0 lead.

After Zimbabwe chose to field first, India recovered from an early wobble to pile up an imposing 219-5 before bowling out the hosts for 129 in 17.5 overs. The result came two days after India's seven-wicket victory in the series opener at the same venue.

Ishan Kishan anchored India's innings with a sparkling 81 off 44 balls, while Tilak Varma provided the finishing flourish with an unbeaten 60 from just 29 deliveries. Their explosive 94-run partnership for the fourth wicket came off only 44 balls and turned a competitive total into one well beyond Zimbabwe's reach.

India lost both openers inside the powerplay, with Abhishek Sharma departing for 8 and teenage opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi making a brisk 20 off nine balls before falling.

Captain Shreyas Iyer added a composed 25 from 20 deliveries but was dismissed with India at 95-3, giving Zimbabwe a brief opening.

Kishan and Tilak quickly shut that door.

The left-handed pair dismantled Zimbabwe's attack by punishing anything overpitched, accelerating through the middle overs before launching a relentless assault at the death. Kishan struck nine fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 184.09 before miscuing a wide delivery to Brian Bennett in the deep during the 18th over. Tilak remained unbeaten throughout, smashing five fours and three sixes while scoring at better than two runs a ball.

Rinku Singh chipped in with a quick 12 from eight deliveries, while Shivam Dube finished unbeaten on 6 off three balls as India comfortably crossed the 200-run mark.

Zimbabwe's bowlers struggled to contain India's middle-order charge despite sharing the wickets. Newman Nyamhuri returned the most economical figures with 1-25, while Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Brad Evans and Brian Bennett each claimed one wicket.

Facing their highest chase of the series, Zimbabwe needed a flying start and briefly found one through Bennett.

The opener raced to 32 off just 19 balls, cracking three fours and three sixes to keep the home crowd interested during the powerplay. His aggressive knock ended when he became one of two wickets for T20I debutant Yash Thakur, who impressed with figures of 2-30.

Once Bennett departed, Zimbabwe's chase quickly unraveled.

Ben Curran managed only 1, Dion Myers scored 12, captain Sikandar Raza fell for a three-ball duck and Wessly Madhevere added just 2 as wickets continued to tumble. Tadiwanashe Marumani fought with 24, Ryan Burl contributed 20 and Brad Evans struck a late 19 off 11 balls, but none of the partnerships threatened India's grip on the match.

Abhishek Sharma starred with the ball, using his slow left-arm spin to devastating effect as he claimed 3-17, the best figures of the innings. Prince Yadav picked up two wickets, while Tilak Varma, Ravi Bishnoi, Shivam Dube and Yash Thakur all contributed with one or more wickets as India wrapped up the innings with more than two overs remaining.

Kishan's outstanding all-round display, which also included two catches in the field, earned him Player of the Match honors.

India have now secured the series after consecutive convincing victories and will look to complete a clean sweep when the third and final T20 International is played at Harare Sports Club on Sunday.