For the first time in years, Usain Bolt has failed to top the list of the most written-about athletes, signaling that track and field is finally emerging from the powerful grasp of the retired Jamaican sprinting icon.

According to World Athletics, in 2022 Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra displaced the charismatic Bolt, who is still the world record holder in the 100 and 200 meters despite retiring in 2017.

Chopra had a terrific year, finishing runner-up in the world championships in Eugene, Oregon – only the second Indian to win a global medal after Anju Bobby George's bronze in the women's long jump in 2003 – and became the first athlete from his country to win the Diamond League final in javelin.

That followed up his Olympic gold medal in Tokyo last year.

Chopra leads the way with 812 articles ahead of a troika of Jamaican women sprint stars, Elaine Thompson-Herah, with 751 articles, world 100 meters champion Shelley-Ann Fraser-Pryce (698) and world 200 meters champion Shericka Jackson (679), with Bolt still featuring in 574 articles.

World Athletics quoted figures from the media analysis company, Unicepta.

The federation's president Sebastian Coe said 2022 looked and felt quite different to him.

"It is an interesting one. For the first time this year, Usain Bolt has not led the list of the most written-about athletes of the year," Coe said in a briefing with international news agencies.

He said the discussion had moved on from 2021 talk concerning Caster Semenya and Christine Mboma, two athletes who had to change events due to hight testosterone levels.

Coe said Bolt, the winner of the sprint double for three successive Olympics, still played a valuable role in promoting the sport, but his time was curtailed by a host of sponsorship and publicity deals he netted since retiring from the track.

"He did a lot of work around Tokyo (the Olympics last year) and he has been there as well as the Diamond League events," added Coe.

Coe elaborated, "We acknowledge what Usain Bolt can give to the sport, but he does have a pretty full dance card. I know the guys who work alongside him and he is pretty busy commercially, and contracted across extensive areas. The more the time with Usain, the better it is, but there are constraints across that."

'Resilience and fortitude'

Coe said the increased exposure for other athletes was due reward for a "really challenging year" and one "we did not plan for," as the world championships had been moved a year later to accommodate the pandemic-delayed Olympics.

"We should also not forget the Commonwealth Games, and the European Championships and they also competed in a full Diamond League season apart from Continental Tour events and national selections," he said.

"For me it is a fabulous example of resilience and fortitude and simple determination to stay on top of their games and they have done that. It is primarily through their efforts that athletics has really started to grow in popularity again and gained more broadcast hours," said Coe.

Coe – who said he was looking forward to the world championships in Budapest in 2023, which is the 40th anniversary of the inaugural event held in Helsinki – said it had been a year to treasure given the disruption caused by COVID-19 in the previous two years.

"I am very, very proud of what we have achieved to set aside the 2020-2021 travails. To be able to get as much off the starting blocks was a real testimony that we bounced back stronger compared to other sports," said the two-time Olympic champion.