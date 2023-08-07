In an awe-inspiring feat of willpower, India's Nitish Kumar Singh became the first Indian to scale Mount Ağrı, Türkiye's loftiest peak soaring at a staggering elevation of 5,137 meters (16,855 feet).

Yet, this remarkable accomplishment is not merely an accolade for Singh but a monumental stride toward eradicating child labor in his homeland.

Singh's cause caught Daily Sabah's eye, prompting them to spotlight this young man and pay tribute to his remarkable journey and mission.

Hailing from the modest town of Gorakhpur in the Uttar Pradesh state, Singh's journey is one of resilience and purpose.

Despite enduring personal and professional setbacks, he emerged as a mountaineer with a cause – a fervent drive to uplift the underprivileged, providing them with the most basic of necessities, from women's hygiene support to a plethora of other altruistic endeavors.

While many are lured by the siren call of adventure, Singh's motivation runs deeper.

"I never really had a fascinating childhood," he said, reflecting on his days in a military school. "My passion for mountaineering was nurtured amidst school sports activities, and it flourished when I joined my college's adventure club society."

However, his aspirations were met with skepticism due to his middle-class background, a circumstance that only fueled his determination to prove his worth.

Singh not only overcame his own hardships but extended his hand to uplift those who tread similar paths.

With five siblings and an orphaned status, he juggled selling textiles on the streets to fund his dream of becoming a street photographer.

Fate would lead him to the heights of the Mount Everest Base Camp, where he championed the "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao" initiative, advocating for girls' education.

The expedition also brought to light the painful truth of unrequited love, a heartbreak that catalyzed Singh's resolve to chart a new course.

From societal outsider to society's president, Singh's journey took an unexpected turn.

"The adversity I faced in becoming an outcast within my own institution spurred me to create a society of my own, to empower those brimming with passion but bereft of opportunity," he said.

Today, he stands as a beacon of hope, guiding and educating 50 students alongside his sister, their shared goal to contribute to societal growth.

With each mountain he conquered, Singh forged a link between his exploits and meaningful causes.

Scaling Russia's Mount Elbrus, Europe's zenith, became a platform to advocate menstrual hygiene and support women and girls in Gorakhpur.

He also tied his loin cloths to ascent Africa's pinnacle, Tanzania's Mount Kilimanjaro.

When asked about his motivation for traversing the globe to Türkiye, Singh's eyes lit up as he recalled the allure of Istanbul and the unique duality of a city straddling two continents.

However, his mountaineer's heart was set on scaling Mount Ağrı.

Armed with determination and a spirit of exploration, Singh's journey was punctuated by the warm embrace of the Turkish people.

Singh's Turkish sojourn cemented not only his victory atop Mount Ağrı but also a bridge of enduring camaraderie between India and Türkiye.

Scaling the monumental peak over 42 hours was no small feat.

As Singh stood atop the summit, hoisting his country's flag against the sweeping panorama, words fell short of capturing the euphoria coursing through his veins.

The feeling was not a mere expression but an emotion that transcended words.

Reflecting on his Turkish odyssey, Singh extolled the virtues of trust and honesty he witnessed among the Turkish populace.

Beyond his mountaineering conquest, he constructed a bridge of unwavering bonds, fostering an indelible connection between the two nations.