Jake Paul said he wants to continue fighting but acknowledged his career could be in jeopardy during a recent interview as he continues recovering from a broken jaw.

The 29-year-old is still healing after Anthony Joshua broke his jaw in their December bout, marking Paul’s first defeat in seven fights.

“We’ll see what my doctors say,” Paul said on The Ariel Helwani Show. “I’ll be able to get a more accurate timeframe, or if I can even fight again. That is definitely within the realm of possibilities. The jaw does feel a lot better as the weeks go by, but I definitely need to be cleared first to spar.”

“Most definitely (my fighting future is in doubt),” he added. “It just depends on how the bone heals. Then there’s also a tooth missing in the back. I’m pretty sure I’m going to have to get an implanted tooth of some sort. I’m not sure how much time that’s going to add, but we just have to see and figure out what the smartest thing is for me.”

An actor and social media personality, Paul began fighting in 2018 and is 12-2 with seven knockouts as a professional.

His most notable fight came against Mike Tyson in November 2024 in Texas, where Paul won an eight-round bout by unanimous decision.

Paul also co-founded Most Valuable Promotions, which is scheduled to host the Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano MMA fight on Saturday on Netflix.

Paul had not been knocked out until Joshua did so in the sixth round last December in Miami. Paul hopes that will not be his last appearance in the ring.

“Those doubts have come up, but I’m not done,” Paul said. “I can just feel it in my spirit, my soul and my heart that I have more fights left and unfinished business. Injuries are a part of any sport. You can tear an ACL and be out, and keep tearing it again. It’s just part of sports, and I definitely don’t think I’m done and I want to keep fighting.”