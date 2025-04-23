With sails full and spirits high, Wednesday, 34 teams from five countries launched the opening leg of the 6th Presidential International Yacht Races – the Çanakkale Victory Cup – from Istanbul’s historic Dolmabahçe Palace, setting course across the storied waters of the Bosporus.

Under the auspices of the Turkish Presidency and backed by the Culture and Tourism, and Youth and Sports Ministries, the regatta is organized by the Istanbul Offshore Yacht Racing Club (IAYYK) in partnership with the Gallipoli Historical Site Directorate, Çanakkale Governorship, and Türkiye’s Tourism Promotion and Development Agency. DHL Express stands as the main sponsor.

Crews from Romania, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and host nation Türkiye – totaling 400 athletes across 34 teams – will sail toward Çanakkale, where this stage concludes on Friday, April 25.

“This is only the beginning,” said IAYYK President Ekrem Yemlihaoğlu. “We’ll race across four symbolic legs this season, each tied to moments of national pride.”

Up next is the Samsun Liberation Cup, set for May 14-19, charting a challenging course that promises to test even the most seasoned crews.

On July 20, the regatta will anchor in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) for the anniversary of Türkiye’s Peace Operation, before wrapping up with the Istanbul Republic Cup on Oct. 29 – the nation’s founding day.

Yemlihaoğlu expects the series to draw 2,500 to 3,000 sailors and nearly 200 teams. “On these sacred dates in our Blue Homeland, we want to be the voice of our mariners – and inspire a love for the sea in future generations.”

New course for inclusion

This year’s race format has evolved. “We opened up more opportunities for amateur sailors by allowing cruiser-class boats to enter,” Yemlihaoğlu explained. “Our goal is to embrace all mariners, not just the elite.”

The club president also reflected on Türkiye’s growing but still-developing role in offshore sailing. “There’s always room to grow. This sport demands peak mental and technical performance. Our athletes will be at sea through noon tomorrow – endurance and preparation are key.”

“Offshore sailing is a way of life,” he added. “And we’re committed to passing its spirit on to the next generation.”