The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has cautioned against "anti-Semitic" protests at the Paris 2024 Olympics in light of the indiscriminate Israeli attacks on Gaza and the rapidly rising death toll of thousands of Palestinian civilians – around half women and children – killed by the attacks.

The IOC said it underlines its dedication to the principle of individual responsibility, stressing that athletes should not be held accountable for the actions of their respective governments.

However, this is in contrast to the exclusion of Russia by the IOC.

In cases of discriminatory behavior by athletes or officials, the IOC collaborates with the relevant national Olympic Committee and International Federation to ensure swift action, as was demonstrated during the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

This reference pertains to Algerian judo player Fethi Nourine, who, along with his coach, received a 10-year ban from the sport's global governing body for withdrawing from the Tokyo Games to avoid a possible second-round encounter with Israel's Tohar Butbul. Similar protests have occurred in past Olympics and other sporting events.

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine has raised concerns among experts that more such cases involving athletes from Israel and the Arab world could arise during the Paris 2024 Games.

Palestinian wrestler Rabbia Khalil, who trains in Germany and aspires to compete in Paris, expressed his unwillingness to compete against Israeli athletes.

He anticipates that more Arabic or pro-Palestine athletes may boycott competitions if required to compete against Israeli athletes, as athletes may become increasingly prepared to accept the associated consequences.

However, notwithstanding Russia's exclusion, the IOC spokesperson claimed the fundamental concept of the Olympic Games, which is to unite the world in peaceful competition, and emphasized that sports should serve as a means to build bridges rather than create divisions or walls. They consider the unity of the Olympic Movement essential for the future of values-based, truly global sports, and they oppose divisive political forces determining athlete participation based on political affiliations.