Sara Khadem, the Iranian chess player, was officially granted Spanish nationality Wednesday after her audacious escape to Spain.

The chess virtuoso made headlines last year when she competed in an international tournament without wearing the mandatory hijab, defying Iran's strict dress code for women.

The 26-year-old grandmaster dared to challenge the status quo during a World Cup event in Kazakhstan in December 2022, where she conspicuously left behind the Islamic veil.

In her act of protest, she expressed solidarity with the anti-government protests that had gripped Iran after the tragic death of Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody following her arrest for an alleged breach of the country's strict dress code for women.

Khadem's stand echoed the voices of some women striving for change in the Middle Eastern nation.

She knew her homeland would not welcome her with open arms.

A stern warning came from a relative informed of the risk of arrest awaited her should she return to Iran.

But rather than succumbing to fear, she chose a journey to Spain alongside her husband, film director Ardeshir Ahmadi, and their 10-month-old son, Sam.

January brought a pivotal moment for Khadem as she met the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez.

It was during this meeting that Khadem's aspirations for Spanish nationality began to take root.

Iranian female athletes face the daunting prospect of adhering to their homeland's strict dress code when representing the nation at international events.

For Khadem, however, the birth of her son triggered a profound shift in perspective.

The desire for a different life for Sam with possibilities became her driving force. Spain beckoned as the land of dreams, offering a sanctuary where her aspirations for her son could take flight.

Sara Khadem's journey to Spanish nationality marks a significant feminist triumph.