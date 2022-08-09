The fifth edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games officially started in Türkiye's Konya province in a colorful opening ceremony on Tuesday.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan inaugurated the games after attending dinner with representatives of the participating nations.

Before inaugurating the games, the president held meetings with Azerbaijani, Turkish Cypriot, Palestinian, Albanian and Algerian leaders.

More than 4,000 athletes from 56 countries are participating in the tournament, which will end on Aug. 18. Athletes and teams will compete in 24 fields. Turkey joins the games with 461 athletes in all fields.

Minister of Youth and Sports Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu said he believes Turkey is happy to host the event, as he highlighted the importance of sports.

"The unifying force of sports definitely comes to the forefront during such organizations," he said.