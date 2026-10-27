More than 650 sailors representing over 65 teams will compete on the Istanbul Bosporus on Oct. 29 as the Presidential International Yacht Races celebrate the 103rd anniversary of the founding of the Turkish Republic.

The Republic Cup, the fourth and final leg of the seventh edition of the series, will begin in front of Dolmabahçe Palace, bringing a fleet of sailboats adorned with Turkish flags to one of the city’s most recognizable waterways.

The race will combine competition with Republic Day celebrations, as crews test their strategy, teamwork and endurance against the wind and currents of the Bosporus. Spectators will be able to watch from the waterfront as the boats sail through the strait.

Held under the auspices of the Turkish Presidency, the races are organized by the Istanbul Offshore Yacht Racing Club, with contributions from the Culture and Tourism Ministry and the Youth and Sports Ministry, in cooperation with the Istanbul Governor’s Office and the Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA).

Connecting young people

Speaking at a news conference at Fişekhane in Istanbul, Istanbul Offshore Yacht Racing Club President Ekrem Yemlihaoğlu emphasized the importance of introducing children and young people to sailing.

Istanbul Offshore Yacht Racing Club President Ekrem Yemlihaoğlu (C) speaks during a press conference at Fişekhane, Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 26, 2026. (Courtesy of the Turkish Sailing Federation)

He said the sport helps develop confidence, cooperation and respect for nature, qualities that can benefit young people beyond the competition.

“We believe the self-confidence, solidarity and respect for nature gained at sea will benefit these young people in every area of life and help them move forward,” Yemlihaoğlu said. “As their connection with the sea grows stronger, so will their responsibility to protect it.”

He also highlighted the economic opportunities offered by yacht tourism, arguing that Türkiye has the infrastructure and natural resources to expand its share of the international market.

Citing studies on yacht tourism in the European Union, Yemlihaoğlu said the sector generates an annual economic volume of 78 billion euros ($81 billion), largely across Greece, Italy and Spain, and supports 234,000 jobs.

“These figures point to significant economic benefits and considerable potential for job creation,” he said.

Yemlihaoğlu added that Türkiye already has marinas, accommodation facilities and other services needed by yacht owners and visitors, giving the country a strong foundation for growth.

Through the Presidential International Yacht Races, organizers aim to help turn that potential into economic activity while raising Türkiye’s profile as a sailing and tourism destination.

History and heritage

Yemlihaoğlu said the event also offers an opportunity to promote Türkiye internationally by connecting the country’s maritime landscape with its history.

He pointed to the historical landmarks visible along the Bosporus and the broader legacy of the Turkish War of Independence, including the battles of Gallipoli, the national movement launched in Samsun and the struggle along the Aegean coast.

He said the historical backdrop to the races sends a message about Türkiye’s heritage and national identity to international audiences.

Yemlihaoğlu thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Turkish Sailing Federation President Özlem Akdurak, local officials, sponsors and participating athletes for their support.

He also acknowledged Fişekhane, which hosted the news conference, and sponsor Jacques Philippe.

Neon Sailing Cup

Organizers also announced plans for the Neon Sailing Cup, a nighttime sailing event scheduled for Aug. 28, 2027, on the Istanbul Bosporus as part of Sail Türkiye. Yemlihaoğlu described it as a world first.

Sailboats glide across the Bosphorus during the 6th Presidential International Yacht Races’ Republic Cup, held on Türkiye’s 102nd Republic Day, Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 29, 2025. (Courtesy of the Turkish Sailing Federation)

Melisa Kavsak, the event’s founder and coordinator, said the competition would combine sailing with technology and visual effects to create an experience that spectators could follow from the shoreline as well as through social media.

Kavsak said the initiative aims to make sailing more accessible to wider audiences while strengthening Istanbul’s international profile and supporting sports tourism.

“Our goal is not simply to organize a race, but to increase the visibility of sailing and bring the sport to a broader audience,” she said.

She added that the event would seek to combine Istanbul’s historical and cultural identity with a contemporary sporting spectacle, using the Bosporus as a distinctive setting.

Kavsak said the city’s historical heritage and waterfront could help make the Neon Sailing Cup a unique sporting and urban experience for international visitors.

Season title to be decided at Republic Cup

The Oct. 29 race will also determine the final standings in the Presidential International Yacht Races series.

Teams will compete for the Republic Cup while seeking to finish the season at the top of the overall standings.

The championship will be decided by cumulative points earned across all legs, with the team recording the highest total crowned season champion.

The winners will receive their trophies at an awards ceremony scheduled for Nov. 1 at Fişekhane.