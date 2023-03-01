The highly anticipated European Indoor Athletics Championships will be held for the first time in Türkiye this year, coinciding with the country's 100-year history, and will start on Thursday in the vibrant city of Istanbul.

The event at Ataköy Athletics Hall, running from now until March 5, will see a total of 593 athletes from 47 different countries participating, including 292 women.

Türkiye is set to make history as it hosts the organization's first event in the country, having been held in 27 different European cities before finally making its way to Istanbul. Having already amassed eight medals, the hosts will field 20 athletes.

Turkish Athletics Federation (TAF) President Fatih Çintimar declared that in the upcoming showdown, Türkiye would prove to the world that it can host a spectacular event even in the face of devastating earthquakes.

Reflecting on the pain inflicted by the Kahramanmaraş-centered twin earthquakes, he said, "We are extricating ourselves from the 'disaster of the century' that our nation has endured. Therefore, according to our minister, the restarting of sporting activities should begin at a measured pace."

A general view of the main venue Ataköy Athletics Arena, Istanbul, Türkiye. (Courtesy of European Athletics)

Stating that they will break new ground in the history of the TAF with the European Indoor Athletics Championships, Çintimar said, "This organization is being held in our country for the first time in our century-old history. We had a tough time winning the European Indoor Athletics Championships. Our Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu also made earnest contributions there. As a result of one-on-one meetings with the management and the voting team, by getting involved one-on-one. We got this organization. We want to come out of here with dignity. Our friends calling from Europe are already grateful to us for being able to organize the organization in this atmosphere.

"This will be a purely sporting organization. All the restrictions regarding the show and music have been made. It will be a European Championship that will be held purely for sports. This championship will ensure that there are good moments in this championship, that world records will be broken, and that our children will have medals. "These are our beauties, but the important thing here is that this championship is another statement about Europe, the world, and the disaster we are experiencing. All the countries of the world have issued a message regarding this. They both offered their condolences and wished them well soon," he added.

In this undated photo male athletes participate in a race at the Ataköy Athletics Arena, Istanbul, Türkiye. (Courtesy of European Athletics)

Ticket revenue donation

In addition, the organization will raise awareness due to the Feb. 6 earthquakes of 7.7 and 7.6 magnitudes that rocked southeast Türkiye.

The European Athletics Association made a noble pledge to support the victims of the devastating earthquake, having coordinated with the Turkish Athletics Federation and the organizing committee to donate 1 euro of each ticket sold for the upcoming championship to the cause.

In a show of solidarity, the TAF declared their intention to considerably increase aid to those affected by the recent earthquake by announcing that all proceeds from ticket sales of their upcoming championship will be allocated to the victims and their families to help heal their wounds.

In addition, a particular area will be set aside for earthquake survivors who will come to Istanbul to witness the event.

Cameramen shooting a sports event. (Courtesy of European Athletics)

"We strongly believe that, with the guidance of our great president, our people's wounds will heal quickly. However, to ensure the well-being of our people in the region, we must provide psychological and physical support. Furthermore, we have established a section for our earthquake victims who have traveled to Istanbul for the competitions to let them take their minds off the tragedy and instead focus on sports. To make this possible, we have contacted both the provincial directorate and the coordination unit of our governorship," Fatih Çintimar said.

At Ataköy Athletics Hall, 500 work desks and seating have been specially crafted to cater to the needs of television channels, print media and photographers.

The organization will utilize the Sinan Erdem Sports Hall, located 100 meters from the Ataköy Athletics Hall, as the primary hub for their Main Press Center.

Free internet use, news and information bulletins, photographer lockers and other media services will be provided by the European Hall 2023 Media Team for the press members accredited to the championship.

The official logo of the European Athletics Indoors Championships. (Courtesy of European Athletics) The event's history

Although the official start of the European Indoor Athletics Championships, one of the oldest indoor athletics competitions in the world, was in 1970, the event was presented in the trial form four times between 1966-69 under the name "European Indoor Games."

The European Athletics Indoor Championships, organized every year until 1990 and then every two years, was moved to odd years after 2002, with a change to avoid conflicts in the calendar with the World Indoor Championships in even years.

Türkiye's roster

Men

60 meters: Emre Zafer Barnes, Kayhan Özer, Ertan Özkan

60-meter hurdles: Mikdat Sevler

High jump: Enes Talha Şenses

Pole vault: Ersu Sasma

Triple jump: Batuhan Çakır

Shot put: Alperen Karahan

4x400 meters: Berke Akçam, İlyas Çanakçı, Yasmani Copello, Kubilay Ençu, Oğuzhan Kaya, İsmail Nezir

Women

800 meters: Tugba Toptas.

1,500 meters: Şilan Ayyıldız.

3,000 meters: Yasemin Can, Emine Hatun Mechaal.

Pole vault: Buse Arıkazan.

Triple jump: Tuğba Danışmaz.