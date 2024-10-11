The countdown has begun for the Türkiye İş Bankası 46th Istanbul Marathon, set for Nov. 3, where the city's rich heritage as a bridge between continents will once again shine in this globally recognized elite marathon.

Ekrem Imamoğlu, mayor of Istanbul, emphasized the city’s rich history during his address. "Istanbul is a city of civilization, with a legacy that few can rival. It has been a center of many significant events throughout history and now stands as a vital hub for global sports," he stated. "We are proud that our marathon ranks among Europe's top six and the world's top 30 Gold Label races. This is an honor we strive to uphold."

The marathon is set to attract 47 elite athletes, including four from Türkiye, as detailed by various officials, including Fatih Çintimar, president of the Turkish Athletics Federation, and Sezgin Lüle, deputy general manager of Iş Bankası.

Runners are seen during the 45th Istanbul Marathon, Istanbul, Nov. 5, 2023. (Getty Images Photo)

Imamoğlu noted the significance of the event coinciding with the 100th anniversary of Iş Bankası and Türkiye’s centennial. "Our partnership reflects the spirit of this milestone, uniting us in a celebration of athleticism and national pride," he remarked.

Collaborative efforts

Imamoğlu highlighted the scale of the event, stating: “This is a monumental sporting event that requires immense effort. With contributions from 41 departments and the participation of 9,500 individuals, this collective endeavor underscores our commitment to making Istanbul a city where sports flourish." He reiterated the city's ambition to expand green spaces and promote healthy lifestyles, aiming for Istanbul to be recognized as a sports capital.

"The success of events like this fosters friendship, peace and brotherhood," he continued, addressing the need for uplifting activities that encourage youth toward sports, art and science. "Sports not only contribute to physical health but also support mental well-being, steering individuals away from harmful behaviors. Our administration recognizes the importance of providing young people with opportunities to engage in meaningful activities."

Unique experience

Sezgin Lüle added excitement to the proceedings, noting: "This year marks the second edition of the world's only intercontinental marathon under the Türkiye Iş Bankası name. Last year, we celebrated the 100th anniversary of our republic; this year, we celebrate our bank's centenary. Founded by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, Iş Bankası has always prioritized contributing to Türkiye's economic development and prosperity."

Fatih Çintimar, reflecting on the marathon’s significance, stated: “This event has become Türkiye's largest sporting organization. As someone who has been involved from the beginning, I can assure you that the success of the Istanbul Marathon is a shared achievement.”

Renay Onur, general manager of Spor Istanbul, shared additional insights, revealing that 400 different companies have registered for the event, with 5,000 spots available for the public race opening next week. "The Istanbul Marathon offers experiences unmatched by any other city," he noted, emphasizing the spirit of unity it embodies.

Set against this vibrant backdrop, this year's marathon will feature remarkable athletes, including Kenneth Kiprop Kipkemoi from Kenya, who boasts personal bests under 2:05, and Abebe Negewo, who specifically trained for Istanbul after a stellar finish at the Rotterdam Marathon.

Among the women, standout runners include Sharon Jemutai Cherop, a past winner of major marathons, and rising star Betty Chepkemoi Kibet, set to compete in her first marathon.