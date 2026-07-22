Every rider still competing in the 2026 Tour de France underwent an additional anti-doping blood test Monday as part of cycling's Athlete Biological Passport program, the International Testing Agency (ITA) confirmed, reinforcing one of the sport's most extensive anti-doping operations.

The ITA said Tuesday that the blood collection was designed to strengthen long-term biological monitoring rather than replace the routine testing already conducted before and during the race.

"This mission complements the standard pre-competition testing conducted on all riders in the days preceding the Grand Depart and any test already conducted during the race," the agency said. "Collecting additional blood samples enables the ITA to assess variations in relevant hematological biological markers and strengthen the longitudinal monitoring of each rider's individual profile."

The Athlete Biological Passport, introduced in cycling in 2008, tracks key biological markers over time instead of relying solely on detecting banned substances. By comparing an athlete's blood values against an established personal profile, authorities can identify unusual changes that may suggest blood manipulation or the use of performance-enhancing drugs.

The system has become one of the sport's primary anti-doping tools after cycling's long battle with doping scandals. It allows investigators to monitor riders throughout their careers and can trigger further investigations even without a positive drug test.

Monday's blood sampling came a day after several leading riders were subjected to surprise early-morning controls before Stage 15.

Race leader Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates-XRG and two-time Tour champion Jonas Vingegaard of Visma-Lease a Bike were among those awakened before dawn Sunday for unannounced testing.

Bahrain Victorious rider Matej Mohoric also revealed Tuesday that he was tested at 5 a.m. during this year's Tour, although he did not disclose when the control took place.

While Monday's testing was carried out during regular daytime hours, according to most teams, the earlier pre-dawn visits have renewed debate over how anti-doping measures affect rider recovery during one of the most physically demanding events in sports.

Several teams have questioned whether sleep interruptions, particularly during the decisive mountain stages, could compromise performance and recovery.

The ITA has defended the practice, arguing that surprise testing remains essential to preserving the integrity of the anti-doping program by preventing athletes from anticipating when samples will be collected.

The agency is overseeing the Tour's anti-doping program on behalf of the Union Cycliste Internationale for the sixth straight year.

Its testing strategy combines intelligence gathering, performance analysis, biological passport monitoring and targeted testing throughout the three-week race.

The 2026 Tour has featured one of the race's most comprehensive anti-doping campaigns.

The ITA planned to collect about 600 samples during the Tour in addition to more than 360 out-of-competition tests conducted before the Grand Depart. Stage winners and the wearer of the yellow jersey are also subject to mandatory testing.

As the race enters its final week, the additional blood tests underscore cycling's continued effort to strengthen confidence in the sport while maintaining close scrutiny of its biggest event.

No positive tests or abnormalities linked to the latest round of blood sampling had been announced as of Tuesday.