Italy's Angela Carini left her boxing match with trans athlete Imane Khelif in protest in less than a minute on Thursday, as a human rights group condemned the International Olympic Committee for creating a dangerous and absurd atmosphere.

"I couldn’t carry on. I have a big pain in my nose and I said, ‘Stop’. It’s better to avoid keeping going. My nose started dripping from the first hit," Carini said after the 66kg fight on Thursday.

"It could be the match of my life but, in that moment, I had to safeguard my life, too."

Khelif was disqualified from the 2023 women's world championships in New Delhi after effectively failing a gender test.

But Khelif is able to fight at the Paris Games, because Olympic boxing is run by a different body.

The International Boxing Association (IBA), formerly the AIBA, was in charge of the world championships but is no longer recognized by the International Olympic Committee due to governance issues.

The IOC says Khelif is listed as a woman on her passport and fulfills the eligibility requirements. IOC spokesman Mark Adams also made the point that Khelif had lost against other women over the years.

Discussing a separate issue at the daily IOC news conference, comments from the head of the IOC’s Safe Sport Unit Kirsty Burrows raised eyebrows among journalists given the boxing furore.

"When we talk about safe sport, we're referring to physically and psychologically safe athletic environments, so both mental health and safeguarding," she said.

Carini, with a suspected broken nose, said: "I train with my brother. I’ve always fought against men, but I felt too much pain today."

Her coach Emanuele Renzini added: "I don't want to pre-empt the IOC and I know it's a difficult subject, but this fight was unfair."

The Algerian Olympic Committee condemned the criticism of Khelif.

"These attempts at defamation based on lies are completely unfair, especially at a crucial moment. We are all behind you, Imane. The whole nation is behind you and is proud of your achievements."

Lin Yu-ting from Taiwan, which the IOC calls Chinese Taipei, also failed a gender test at the 2023 worlds and was stripped of bronze. She is due to take part in her first bout on Friday.

Significant media coverage of the issue has been damning against the IOC, and former tennis great Martina Navratilova said on X after Thursday's bout: "Deplorable. This will not end well for the people in power who allowed this to happen."

British Olympic swimming medallist Sharron Davies, a prominent campaigner for women's rights, posted: "No males no matter what they call themselves in sport for females...they’re welcome in sport for other males. They have always been included."

The IBA said in a statement late on Wednesday that the controversial boxers should never have been at the Olympics. Its decision to throw them out of the 2023 worlds was about fairness, it said.

"This decision, made after a meticulous review, was extremely important and necessary to uphold the level of fairness and utmost integrity of the competition," the statement said.

"(Tests) conclusively indicated that both athletes did not meet the required necessary eligibility criteria and were found to have competitive advantages over other female competitors."

The IBA added that Lin did not appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) while Khelif initially appealed but later withdrew it.

"We express concern over the inconsistent application of eligibility criteria by other sporting organizations, including those overseeing the Olympic Games. The IOC’s differing regulations on these matters, in which IBA is not involved, raise serious questions about both competitive fairness and athletes’ safety," the IBA concluded.

The case follows the saga of South African runner Caster Semenya, who won Olympic gold in the women's 800 meters in 2012 and 2016.

She has high testosterone and is classed by some doctors as intersex. Since 2019, World Athletics has required her to take testosterone suppression medication to compete in the 800m. She refuses.

Rights group: IOC has created 'dangerous and absurd' boxing spectacle

A human rights group said the IOC's rules on gender eligibility at the women's boxing tournament in Paris have created a "dangerous and absurd spectacle."

Fiona McAnena, the director of campaigns at human rights charity Sex Matters, said: "It's grossly unfair that at the pinnacle of her sporting career, Italian boxer Angela Carini had to concede for her own safety.

"The look of sheer pain and devastation in her face at that moment should be enough to end the absurd and dangerous spectacle of men in women's sport once and for all."

"People are rightly outraged, and the IOC should be ashamed, but they seem to be shameless as this is their policy in action.

"Male advantage used against women makes nearly every sport unfair, and some sports unsafe, including boxing. This is still being played out in many sports worldwide," she said

"The IOC spokesman, Mark Adams, said in a press conference that some women have testosterone in the male range but this is nonsense, as testosterone levels in healthy men and women don't overlap. Women with male levels of testosterone are either seriously ill, doping, or are actually men.

"Adams also said that we should not go back to the 'bad old days' of sex testing, but surveys suggest that most elite women athletes want exactly that - a once-in-a-lifetime cheek swab that protects the integrity of women's sport."

Elon Musk, the owner of the social media platform X, endorsed efforts to get a campaign in support of Carini trending.

American swimmer Riley Gaines, who has campaigned for women's rights in her sport, wrote on the platform: "Men don't belong in women's sports #IStandWithAngelaCarini Let's get it trending."

Musk quoted Gaines' post and replied: "Absolutely."