The Women's World Cup, Monday exploded as Italy's Cristiana Girelli stole the show by delivering a jaw-dropping 87th-minute goal, breaking the Argentina scoreless deadlock.

From the get-go, Italy came charging out of the gates, displaying their dominance by finding the back of the net twice in the opening half.

Alas, both strikes were thwarted by the dreaded offside flag.

But perseverance paid off, as Girelli entered the fray as a substitute in the 83rd minute and sent a spectacular header home to give Le Azzurre a well-deserved winner.

The Italians have never faltered in their opening matches at the World Cup.

However, this time, they faced an unyielding Argentina, a squad fueled by the hunger for their maiden victory in the prestigious tournament.

Inspired by the triumph of their male counterparts and the footballing legend Lionel Messi, who had triumphantly clinched the World Cup trophy from Qatar just last year, La Albiceleste were on a mission to create their own legacy.

Italy, no stranger to the grandest stages of football, had previously reached the quarterfinals of the 2019 World Cup, dazzling the world with a resolute 2-0 victory over China in the round of 16.

Their ambitions were only thwarted by a formidable Dutch side, who ultimately faced defeat at the hands of the United States in the final.

With a raucous chorus of passionate fans, including an exuberant drum corps, Argentina had an intimidating presence at Eden Park.

The electrifying atmosphere was amplified as a staggering 30,889 spectators erupted in unison, creating an unforgettable spectacle of footballing fervor.

For Argentina's women, it had been a commendable journey back to the World Cup stage after a 12-year hiatus.

Four years ago, they made their triumphant return to France, fueled with determination to make their mark.

Although they displayed resilience in matches against Japan, England and Scotland, the elusive victory slipped through their grasp, and they narrowly missed out on progressing beyond the group stage.

Arianna Caruso, the young prodigy from Juventus, showcased her prodigious talent early in the match, almost finding the net with a stunning long-range effort in the 15th minute.

Yet, fortune favored Italy as the offside flag once again denied an early breakthrough.

Caruso, at just 23 years of age, stood as a testament to her immense potential, having achieved the remarkable feat of reaching 100 appearances with Juventus, setting her on an extraordinary trajectory in the world of football.

Italian midfielder Manuela Giugliano left no stone unturned in her pursuit of glory.

Her prowess posed a constant threat to Argentina in the early stages of the match, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

However, fate took an unfortunate turn as she was handed a yellow card in the 25th minute, prompting her substitution in the 58th minute.

Italy's tenacity and aggression were on full display in the second half, with Manuela Giugliano's early shot sailing agonizingly over the net.

The tension reached a crescendo as Argentina aimed to seize their chances, only to be denied by Italy's steadfast goalkeeper, Lara Esponda, who pulled off a heroic save on a dangerous free kick in the 73rd minute, leaving the opposition in sheer disbelief.