Türkiye's Juniors and Stars Chess Championship is scheduled to start on April 15 in the picturesque town of Çeşme in Izmir.

The event, expected to attract an impressive roster of 400 talented chess players representing 43 clubs and 60 teams, is set to run from April 15 to April 19, as announced by the Turkish Chess Federation (TSF).

In a statement, TSF President Gülkız Tülay spoke about the championship and Türkiye's recent struggles with earthquakes, saying: "2023 will be a year of increased enthusiasm for chess. We do not stop, we continue. The power and effectiveness of Turkish chess are increasing in the international arena."

Tülay also mentioned the "Türkiye's Heartbeats for Chess" project, which provided chess lessons to thousands of earthquake victims.

"Sports are one of the important tools for healing," she said.

This tournament holds great significance, not only for its scope but also because it marks the first national tournament being held in accordance with the Turkish Chess Federation's (TSF) revitalized activity calendar following the Feb. 6 twin earthquakes.

Tülay emphasized the importance of continuing to nurture the love for chess in Türkiye, stating, "We want to introduce you to chess. We believe the role of determined, disciplined and hardworking Turkish chess players will be great for Türkiye's bright future."

With 617 international medals and over 1.2 million licensed players, the TSF is making great strides in advancing chess in Türkiye.

"Our goals continue to grow. To reach every home, every Turkish youth and we don't want any houses to be left without chess," Tülay said.