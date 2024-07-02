Hüseyin Özkan, who clinched Türkiye's first judo gold at the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games, believes that national athletes competing in the upcoming 2024 Olympic Games in Paris will return home adorned with medals.

Since Barcelona 1992, where Hülya Şenyurt secured bronze, and Özkan's triumph in Sydney, Türkiye has struggled to reach the judo podium at the Olympics.

Özkan, the bearer of every athlete's Olympic dream in 2000, anticipates Turkish judokas clinching medals at the 33rd Summer Olympic Games.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Özkan recounted his three-year stint coaching at Istanbul Büyükşehir Belediyesi Sports Club's judo division after retiring in 2002, followed by his national team call-up.

As a coach during the London and Rio Olympic seasons, Özkan shared his expertise with athletes, although they fell short of podium finishes.

Since 2009, Özkan has served as judo coach at Kocaeli Büyükşehir Belediyesi Kağıtspor, highlighting Kocaeli's robust judo infrastructure.

Kocaeli Büyükşehir Belediyesi Kağıtspor's judo coach Hüseyin Özkan (L) instructs his students during a training session, Kocaeli, Türkiye, July 2, 2024. (AA Photo)

Özkan also mentioned his involvement at Türkiye's Olympic Preparation Centers (TOHM), emphasizing his support for youth and junior national teams' training alongside national team coaches to foster medal-winning aspirations.

Reflecting on his coaching philosophy, Özkan stressed the importance of technical prowess, conditioning, nutrition, discipline, honesty and respect, constantly reminding judokas that success hinges on diligent effort rather than raw talent alone.

Despite nurturing athletes to podium success in various international competitions, Özkan lamented the absence of an Olympic medal thus far, expressing his ongoing ambition for Turkish athletes to achieve Olympic gold, silver, or bronze.

Aware of the four-year journey's highs and lows, Özkan underscored the pivotal role of athletes being mentally and physically prepared for the Olympic stage.

Özkan emphasized the familiarity athletes have with their Olympic rivals from previous tournaments, advising them to approach the Games with calmness akin to other matches and tournaments.

By remaining composed, athletes can maintain peak performance and avoid self-sabotage caused by excessive nerves, ensuring competitive matches against familiar opponents.