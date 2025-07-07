Kahramanmaraş, a city still healing from the devastating Feb. 6 twin earthquakes, roared back to life as it hosted the 2nd International Kahramanmaraş Cycling Tour, drawing over 100 elite riders from seven nations to its mountainous terrain.

Organized by the Turkish Cycling Federation (TCF), the Kahramanmaraş Governor’s Office and the Metropolitan Municipality, the two-day event saw cyclists from Türkiye, Greece, Iran, the U.K., Uzbekistan, Algeria and Nepal power through a grueling 130-kilometer course spanning the Edebiyat Yolu to Narlı route.

Greece’s Arvanitou dominates

Greek cyclist Nikiforos Arvanitou stole the show, capturing first place on both days.

He clocked 3:32:41 on Day 1 and trimmed it to 3:01:49 in Day 2, fending off tough competition from Uzbek and fellow Greek riders.

Day 1 runner-up Nikita Tsvetkov of Uzbekistan and third-placed Georgios Bouglas from Greece rounded out the podium.

On Day 2, Bouglas climbed back with Nikolaos Michail Drakos securing second, resulting in an all-Greek top-three.

Local pride on the climb

Türkiye’s own Ferhat Emişci earned the "Best Climber" award for his ferocious ascent performance, energizing local fans lining the mountain stages.

Local flavor, global stage

While the roads tested endurance, Kahramanmaraş’s legendary hospitality softened the ride. Riders praised the region’s famed ice cream and pistachio paste, offered generously by cheering locals.

For many, the event wasn’t just a race – it was a symbol. In a city still under reconstruction, the tour provided a shot of morale, unity, and hope.

Recognition and resolve

At the closing ceremony, medals and trophies were handed out by Mayor Fırat Görgel and local dignitaries. Görgel hailed the event as a global spotlight on Kahramanmaraş:

“We are proud to host such a prestigious event. It’s vital for our city’s international image, and we will continue to organize these in the years to come.”

TCF President Emin Müftüoğlu echoed the sentiment:

“This tour proves Kahramanmaraş’s readiness and passion. It's not only promoting the sport but helping build a new identity for the city.”