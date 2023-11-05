Kenyan athletes clinched crowns in the 45th Istanbul Marathon, the world’s only intercontinental run, on Sunday.

Beatrice Cheptoo was victorious in the women's category and Panuel Mkungo came first in the men's category.

Cheptoo took first place with 2 hours, 27 minutes and 9 seconds on the 42-kilometer track.

In women's category, the runner-up and third-place contender were also both Kenyan athletes.

Veronicah Njeri Maina came second as she clocked 2:27.24, while Valentina Mateiko came third when she completed the race in 2:32.15 seconds.

In men's category, Mkungo won the race with a timing of 2:10.35.

Like in women's category, Kenyan athletes also shined in men's as the runner-up and third-place contender were also both Kenyans.

Benard Cheruiyot Sang came second with 2:12.41 seconds, while James Kiplagat came third with a timing of 2:12.44.

The marathon kicked off at 9 a.m. (6 a.m. GMT) on the Anatolian side of Istanbul, approximately 250 meters (820 feet) before the July 15 Martyrs Bridge toll booths.

Istanbul Marathon, which is the world's only intercontinental run, and is in the "Gold Label" category of the World Athletics Association.