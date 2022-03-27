Kenyan runners dominated the 2022 Istanbul Half Marathon as former national champion Rodgers Kwemoi and world 5000-meter champion Hellen Obiri respectively won the men's and women's races Sunday.

Kwemoi led a Kenyan 1-2-3 finish after setting a new course record, crossing the finish line in 59 minutes 21 seconds, while his compatriots Daniel Matieko and Emmanuel Bor clocked 1:00:05 and 1:00:20.

In the women’s race, Obiri clinched her first-ever half-marathon victory with a timing of 1:04:50.

Ethiopian runners Tsehay Gemechu and Bekelech Gudeta finished second and third respectively in 1:05:52 and 1:06:35.

Among Turkish athletes, Ramazan Özdemir was the quickest in 1:04.02, while Yasemin Can was the fastest in the women's race in 1:07.57.

The 10-kilometer men's race was won by Alihan Yılgın in 32:56 minutes.

More than 650 foreign athletes from 65 countries participated in the half-marathon, which was held in two different categories, 10 kilometers and 21 kilometers.

Organized by the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality for the 17th time, the race started at Yenikapı.

The 21-kilometer route took runners through Kumkapı, Sarayburnu, Sirkeci, Karaköy before crossing the Galata Bridge. The athletes turned at the exit toward Unkapanı, Cibali and Ayvansaray and eventually ended at Yenikapı again.