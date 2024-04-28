The 19th Istanbul Half Marathon, organized by Spor Istanbul, a subsidiary of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB), took place in spectacular fashion, showcasing the city's scenic beauty and athletic prowess.

Drawing participants from 72 different countries, nearly 14,000 athletes took on the challenging 10-kilometer and 21-kilometer courses, making it one of the world's top 11 "Gold Label" half marathons.

Among them were 68 elite athletes, including 47 men and 21 women, representing 34 nations.

The event also featured the impressive participation of five Turkish male and two Turkish female athletes in the elite category.

Starting from Yenikapı Square, the athletes embarked on a breathtaking journey along the seaside, passing through iconic landmarks such as Kumkapı, Cankurtaran, Çatladıkapı, Sarayburnu, and Sirkeci, before crossing the Galata Bridge toward Karaköy.

After a U-turn at the end of the bridge, the runners retraced their steps through Eminönü, Unkapanı, Cibali, Abdülezelpaşa Street, Ayvansaray, and back to Yenikapı, offering spectators and participants alike a panoramic view of Istanbul's historic and picturesque landscapes.

In the elite men's category, Moroccan athlete Hicham Amghar claimed victory with a remarkable time of 59 minutes and 46 seconds.

Moroccan runner Hicham Amghar crosses the finishing line of the 19th Istanbul Half Marathon, Istanbul, Türkiye, April 28, 2024. (IHA Photo)

He was closely followed by Ethiopian Dinkalem Ayele in second place with a time of 59 minutes and 53 seconds, while Gemechu Bute, also from Ethiopia, secured the third spot with a time of 1 hour and 2 seconds.

Among the elite women, Kenyan runner Sheila Chelangat dominated the field, crossing the finish line in 1 hour, 6 minutes, and 46 seconds.

Kenyan runner Sheila Chelangat crosses the finishing line of the 19th Istanbul Half Marathon, Istanbul, Türkiye, April 28, 2024. (IHA Photo)

She was trailed by her compatriot Miriam Chebet, who finished in 1 hour, 7 minutes, and 11 seconds, followed by Ethiopian athlete Zewditu Aderaw in third place with a time of 1 hour, 8 minutes, and 16 seconds.

The event also served as the Turkish Half Marathon Championship, with Ali Kaya claiming the top spot among Turkish men with a time of 1 hour, 2 minutes, and 42 seconds, and Özlem Kaya Alıcı emerging as the fastest Turkish woman with a time of 1 hour, 13 minutes, and 32 seconds.

Notably, the winners of both the men's and women's elite categories were crowned the 2024 Turkish Half Marathon Champions.

A total prize pool of TL 8 million ($277,000) was awarded to the top finishers, with the winners in the elite categories receiving $15,000 each, followed by $10,000 for second place, $8,000 for third place, and decreasing amounts for subsequent positions, down to $2,000 for eighth place.

The 19th Istanbul Half Marathon also introduced a new category, allowing athletes aged 16 to 18 to compete for the first time. This change, reducing the minimum age from 18 to 16, attracted 2,000 young athletes to the race.

Furthermore, 34 civil society organizations participated in the event to raise donations, with 1,500 volunteers from various nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) contributing to the success of the marathon. Over the past three years, the event has raised approximately TL 12 million in donations.

With 500 volunteers, 800 security personnel, and 350 healthcare professionals on duty, the 19th Istanbul Half Marathon was not only a celebration of athleticism but also highlighted the spirit of community and charity that defines Istanbul's vibrant culture.