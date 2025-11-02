Kenya’s Rhonzas Lokitam Kilimo and Ethiopia’s Bizuager Aderra claimed top honors Sunday at the 47th Istanbul Marathon, the only race in the world that spans two continents.

Kilimo won the men’s title in 2 hours, 10 minutes, and 12 seconds, while Aderra led the women’s field with a time of 2:26:19.

The World Athletics Gold Label event once again turned the city into a massive sports stage, with about 42,000 runners taking part across four categories – the 42K marathon, the 15.5K run, the corporate run, and the 8K public race.

The course began on the July 15 Martyrs Bridge, where participants crossed from Asia into Europe, following the scenic Beşiktaş coastal road before looping through Galata Bridge and Bakırköy, finishing in front of Istanbul’s historic Sultanahmet Mosque.

In the men’s marathon, Kilimo was followed closely by Ethiopia’s Dejene Debela, who clocked 2:10:23, and Sufaro Woliyi Kebato, who finished third in 2:10:26.

Ethiopia's Bizuager Aderra crosses the finish line to win the men's race of the 47th Istanbul Marathon, Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 2, 2025. (IHA Photo)

Among Turkish athletes, Hüseyin Can impressed with a fifth-place finish in 2:10:58, while Halil Yaşın (2:19:50) and Yavuz Ağralı (2:23:24) placed ninth and 11th, respectively.

In the women’s division, Ethiopia dominated the podium. Aderra edged compatriot Sofia Assefa, who finished just two seconds behind at 2:26:21, while Kenya’s Joan Jepkosgei Kilimo took third in 2:26:36.

The 15.5K race saw Turkish runner Abdullah Tuğluk finish first in 48:04, followed by Iran’s Mohammad Hossain Tayebi in second. Recep Berk Şenyurt and Yusuf Önal finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

The wheelchair division kicked off the day’s events, with Ömer Cantay winning in 2:47:06. Zübeyde Süpürgeci came in second just 1 second later, and Zeynep Acet finished third in 2:50:05.

Beyond elite competition, the event’s spirit was best captured in the 8K public race, where thousands of participants – families, students, and amateur runners – turned the bridge on the Bosporus into a festive sea of color.

Many carried Turkish flags, snapped photos over the Bosporus, and enjoyed the once-a-year chance to run between continents. One participant was even seen playing football with his child on the bridge, drawing smiles from the crowd.

Organized by Spor Istanbul, a subsidiary of the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, the marathon continues to grow as one of Türkiye’s most prestigious international sporting events. Spor Istanbul General Manager Bilge Donuk highlighted the event’s growing role in promoting sports and social causes.

“The Istanbul Marathon is not only the world’s only intercontinental marathon,” Donuk said. “Through its 15.5K, corporate, and public runs, it unites the city with sports, encourages charity, and gives participants the chance to experience Istanbul in a unique way. Each year’s success brings us closer to realizing our dream of hosting the Olympic Games.”

This year’s marathon also carried a message of solidarity with the Palestinian cause. Several participants crossing the bridge displayed banners and scarves in support of Palestine, calling for peace amid Israel's genocidal war on Gaza.

One participant, Dr. Mehmet Arslan, said he joined the public run to express solidarity. “If walking or running serves health and peace, that’s what truly matters,” he said.

“As physicians, we hope for liberation and peace for Gaza and Jerusalem, and we’re here to share that message,” he added.