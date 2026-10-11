Two-time Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge won his first marathon in three years Sunday when the Kenyan great cruised to victory at Melbourne, set a course record.

The most-decorated marathoner in history crossed the finish line in 2 hours 9 minute 10 seconds, two seconds inside the race record set by Fellow Kenyan Timothy Kiplagat Ronoh in 2022.

It was his first victory over the distance since Berlin in 2023 and part of his "World Tour" to raise funds for causes he believes in.

The 41-year-old former world record-holder announced in 2025 he planned complete marathons on all seven continents, including Antarctica, over two years.

Melbourne was the third stop after South Africa and Brazil.

Kipchoge could have finished even faster, but slowed to wave to fans inside the Melbourne Cricket Ground, where he ran the last half-lap.

"On the course, it was really wonderful, I enjoyed seeing people standing, cheering, and shouting my name," Kipchoge said, looking fresh at the finish.

"I've never seen a crowd like this. Melbourne is really, really a sporting city," he told media after the race.

"I believe that my body is still peaking, still able to compete with the next generation," the 41-year-old added.

"The oldest athlete is still competing, but I am happy to run with the Gen Zs."

Australians Thomas Do Canto and Reece Edwards rounded out the podium.

New Zealander Camille French won the women's race, ahead of Australian Sinead Diver and Ireland's Nichola Sheridan.