The 2026 UEC European Track Elite Championships wrapped up in Konya with record-breaking performances, glowing reviews from officials and athletes, and a clear signal that Türkiye has become a reliable host on cycling’s elite continental calendar.

Staged from Feb. 1-5 at the Konya Olympic Velodrome, the championships brought Europe’s best track cyclists to one of the fastest indoor tracks in the world.

The 250-meter, high-altitude venue once again lived up to its reputation, producing exceptional speeds and a cascade of records across five days of racing.

The event, organized by the Union Europeenne de Cyclisme in partnership with Türkiye’s Youth and Sports Ministry, the Turkish Cycling Federation and local authorities, featured 22 disciplines evenly split between men and women.

Sprint races, endurance events, team pursuits, omnium, madison, keirin and time trials drew full fields and sustained international attention.

Turkish Cycling Federation President Emin Müftüoğlu called the championships “flawless,” echoing praise he said came directly from UEC President and European federation officials.

“All athletes, coaches and UEC staff left extremely satisfied,” Müftüoğlu said, noting the quality of television coverage and widespread positive reporting in European media. “From organization to promotion, this was a major success for both Türkiye and Konya.”

The championships also delivered tangible economic benefits. Teams arrived well ahead of competition and stayed for nearly 10 days, driving hotel occupancy and local business.

Müftüoğlu emphasized that cycling tourism has become an important pillar for Konya and that efforts are underway to secure more international events.

“There are only a handful of velodromes worldwide capable of hosting championships at this level,” he said, pointing out that major events are typically awarded years in advance. “But as a country and as a city, we will continue pushing to bring more here.”

Müftüoğlu credited broad institutional cooperation for the smooth execution, thanking the Konya Governorship, Metropolitan Municipality, provincial sports authorities and public institutions ranging from health services to security and transportation.

He also highlighted the leadership of Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak and said Türkiye’s rise in track cycling would not have been possible without President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s directive to build the velodrome.

On the track, expectations were exceeded.

Multiple world records fell, including Denmark’s historic men’s team pursuit time of 3:39.977, the first to break the 3:40 barrier, along with records in the women’s team pursuit, women’s flying 200 meters and individual pursuit events.

Great Britain topped the medal table with seven gold medals and 13 total, followed by Belgium with four golds. Germany claimed three gold medals, while France and Denmark each secured two.

Turkish riders showed signs of steady progress. National cyclist Ramazan Yılmaz was in medal contention after placing inside the top 10 early in his event before withdrawing following an on-track incident involving officials. Müftüoğlu said such performances reflect the broader upward trajectory of Turkish track cycling.

“Compared to previous years, we are clearly moving in the right direction,” he said. “Our goal is to become a nation competing for Olympic medals, especially looking toward 2032.”