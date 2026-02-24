LA28 Chief Executive Reynold Hoover on Monday offered firm support for Chair Casey Wasserman, saying his confidence in the Olympic leader has not wavered despite renewed scrutiny following the latest release of U.S. Justice Department files related to Jeffrey Epstein.

Speaking to Reuters, Hoover addressed the issue publicly for the first time since Wasserman’s name appeared in documents published late last month and since Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass called on him to resign.

The files included decades-old, flirtatious email exchanges between Wasserman and Ghislaine Maxwell, a convicted sex trafficker and longtime associate of Epstein.

“The board has taken its position. They support him and I support him,” said Hoover, a retired three-star Army lieutenant general. His remarks came a day after the closing of the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.

Earlier this month, the LA28 board reaffirmed its backing of Wasserman after an independent legal review concluded that his past interactions with Maxwell and the late Epstein did not extend beyond what had already been publicly reported.

Hoover pointed to the organization’s commercial momentum as evidence of steady leadership. LA28, which is privately funded, has secured more than $2 billion in sponsorship revenue, reaching 80% of its $2.5 billion goal with more than two years remaining before the opening ceremony. Early ticket demand has also been strong.

“We’ve got a great leadership team here at LA28,” Hoover said. “Just look at the results.”

He said sponsors have not raised concerns about Wasserman’s position, underscoring the group’s confidence as preparations for the 2028 Games continue.

The public has also shown strong interest in volunteering for the Games, he said.

“We’ve exceeded all expectations. We’ve broken all Olympic records by any measure,” Hoover said. “If that doesn’t give people confidence, I don’t know what will.”

Despite the controversy surrounding Wasserman, Hoover said there has been no discussion of finding a replacement, no disruption to day-to-day operations and no concerns voiced by sponsors or prospective sponsors.

“I was at a meeting in Dallas with a potential sponsor, hopefully we’ll get them signed up, and it wasn’t even raised,” he said, adding that LA28 will soon announce another top-tier sponsor to join Delta Air Lines, Honda, Google, Starbucks, Comcast, Intuit and management consulting firm Korn Ferry.

“No one is asking about it.”

The sponsors did not immediately respond to requests for comment on whether they continue to support Wasserman.

Hoover, who joined LA28 nearly two years ago, said he has a “great, very close” relationship with Bass and was “a little surprised” when she said last week that Wasserman should step down as chair.

“Look, that’s her opinion. But she also said that the LA28 board has taken a position and is supporting Casey, so there’s nothing more to really be said on it,” he said.

Hoover’s remarks were the first by an LA28 official since Wasserman issued a statement late last month saying he regretted his correspondence with Maxwell, which he said took place “long before her horrific crimes came to light.” Wasserman said he never had a personal or business relationship with Epstein.

Los Angeles City Council member Monica Rodriguez has criticized the LA28 board for backing Wasserman and recently introduced a resolution reaffirming Los Angeles’ commitment to the core values of the Olympic movement, including excellence, respect and integrity in leadership.

The offices of Bass and Rodriguez did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Hoover’s remarks.

Wasserman, 51, has spent more than a decade working to bring the Games back to Southern California. Hoover said organizers remain focused on delivering what he described as the largest Summer Games in history.

“This is going to be an incredible Games, and people need to start focusing on that aspect of it, and let’s move on,” Hoover said.