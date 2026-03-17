Organizers of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics said Monday that registration for the first ticket draw will close March 18, as preparations gather pace with initial baseball qualifiers confirmed and an expanded football schedule unveiled.

More than 5 million fans across 197 countries and territories have signed up since January for a chance to secure seats, LA28 said, highlighting strong early demand for the Summer Games, which are set to open July 14, 2028.

Fans who register before the March 18 deadline will enter a lottery for access to a purchase window during the first ticket release, scheduled for April 9-19.

A local presale will run April 2-6 for eligible residents in parts of Southern California and Oklahoma, with Oklahoma City set to host softball and canoe slalom events.

LA28 said selected applicants will be notified by email between March 31 and April 7.

Fans picked for the first sale window will be able to buy up to 12 tickets for Olympic events, subject to availability, with a four-ticket limit for each of the opening and closing ceremonies.

Baseball returns

The ticketing update comes as the first teams booked places in the Olympic baseball tournament through the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

The Dominican Republic and Venezuela secured qualification spots from the Americas, joining host United States in the six-team field.

Baseball, one of the sports added to the LA28 program, will return to the Olympics for the first time since the Tokyo Games and will be played at Dodger Stadium from July 13-19.

The remaining three places will be decided through international qualifying tournaments in 2027 and 2028.

LA28 also confirmed that the Olympic football tournament will begin July 10, four days before the opening ceremony, following a decision by the International Olympic Committee Executive Board to extend the competition window.

Organizers said the longer schedule would give teams two additional rest days compared with previous Games.

Group-stage and quarterfinal matches will be staged in seven U.S. cities: New York, Columbus, Nashville, St. Louis, San Jose, San Diego and Pasadena, with the men’s and women’s gold medal matches to be played at the Rose Bowl.

LA28 said kickoff times and the full schedule will be released later this year.